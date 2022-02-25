Racine teachers' union president raises concerns as RUSD considers lifting mask mandate

RACINE — Racine Educators United, the union representing educators within Racine Unified School District, has raised concerns for students and staff as RUSD officials consider repealing the current mask mandate.

Amid declining COVID-19 cases, Mayor Cory Mason announced Thursday he would order enforcement to cease on the already loosely enforced city-wide mask mandate. The City Council is expected to formally repeal the mandate at its next meeting: Tuesday, March 1.

While RUSD officials have said they are also prepared to move forward with a mask optional policy should the City Council repeals its mandate, REU President Angelina Cruz pointed out that the district could choose to keep its policy in place if it means keeping staff and students safe, according to a union release.

“Educators and parents want nothing more than to keep students safe and learning in-person,” Cruz said in a statement. “It is absolutely essential that school district leaders consult with the professionals who are with students every day to be sure plans are in place to keep everyone safe and to quickly pivot if cases begin to rise again.”

The union wants to see a plan in place covering masking, quarantining and remote learning, according to the release, to prepare for a possible rise in COVID-19 cases.

