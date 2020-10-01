Racine teachers union calls for all schools across state to go virtual, Unified teachers to work from home

“This will lower the transmission of COVID-19 and expedite a safe, and stable, reopening,” Cruz said.

During a School Board meeting on Monday Superintendent Eric Gallien said that while several teachers had tested positive, that most of them caught the virus on their personal time, not while at work. Tapp added that it’s inevitable that people will come into contact with COVID-19 in their daily lives.

“We are hearing very positive feedback about remote learning from many of our families,” Gallien said in an email. “We know that teachers across the District are stepping up and doing an excellent job supporting our students while they can’t be together in person. Teaching from their classrooms allows them access to the technology and tools they need to successfully connect with and guide our students until we are ready to safely reopen schools. I’m extremely proud of the work RUSD teachers have done and continue to do.”