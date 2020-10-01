Racine teachers union calls for all schools across state to go virtual, Unified teachers to work from home

RACINE — Racine Educators United is calling on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to immediately halt in-person classes at all K-12 schools, colleges and universities across the state.
In a Thursday morning press release by REU, the Racine Unified teachers union, President Angelina Cruz called for DHS to order all schools to conduct classes virtually “until community spread of the virus is contained.”
While other school districts in Racine County have fully opened for in-person lessons or are using a hybrid model with some in-person and some virtual instruction, Racine Unified started the year with the vast majority of students learning virtually. Only a small number of special education students who cannot be served virtually are learning in-person. But most Unified teachers are required to lead virtual lessons from their school building.
“RUSD continues to work tirelessly to provide our staff and students a clean and safe work and learning environment,” said Stacy Tapp, the district’s chief of communication and community engagement. “We are following safety protocols based upon Department of Health and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance and providing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to staff and students entering the buildings.”
In the press release, Cruz also called for teachers to be allowed to work from home, especially since seven Unified teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks even with no students in the building.
“This will lower the transmission of COVID-19 and expedite a safe, and stable, reopening,” Cruz said.
During a School Board meeting on Monday Superintendent Eric Gallien said that while several teachers had tested positive, that most of them caught the virus on their personal time, not while at work. Tapp added that it’s inevitable that people will come into contact with COVID-19 in their daily lives.
“We are hearing very positive feedback about remote learning from many of our families,” Gallien said in an email. “We know that teachers across the District are stepping up and doing an excellent job supporting our students while they can’t be together in person. Teaching from their classrooms allows them access to the technology and tools they need to successfully connect with and guide our students until we are ready to safely reopen schools. I’m extremely proud of the work RUSD teachers have done and continue to do.”
A teacher in northern Wisconsin, Heidi Hussli, died on Sept. 17 from COVID-19, days after the 47-year-old had committed to continue teaching via Zoom. Her death has raised concerns for teachers unions across the state about the risk of reopening schools while the pandemic remains.
Demands
The REU is calling for DHS to require certain conditions to be met before any institution reopens to in-person classes, including DHS approval of reopening plans.
“The district needs to reopen schools safely so that when students return to the buildings they are not sent home again,” Cruz said. “Currently, what we have heard about the district’s plans are either inadequate or unclear.”
The REU is also demanding:
- Expansion of free testing that is accessible to all communities, especially minorities who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic
- Sufficient contact tracing and isolation of those exposed to COVID-19
- 21 consecutive days of decreases in documented COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates in Racine County
- Monitoring so that the reproductive rate of COVID-19 does not rise above one; the reproductive rate is how many people the average person with COVID-19 will pass the virus on to. A number above one demonstrates potentially exponential community spread
Racine Unified's re-entry team, including Unified staff members as well as union members, is monitoring local COVID-19 data and gathering feedback from families and staff working to develop a plan for the second quarter, Tapp said.
The district is set to announce by Oct. 19 whether students will return to buildings in some capacity in the second quarter.
During the district’s first public comment period on Monday as part of a School Board meeting in around six months, nine parents asked the district to reopen school buildings to students. They cited social-emotional issues with students not meeting face-to-face, students struggling to learn from home and the toll helping with and facilitating virtual learning has on working parents.
