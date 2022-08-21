Racine tattoo artist has a second chance at life after random shooting left him with 22 bullet holes

RACINE — In the early morning hours of Aug. 6, Darryl Clark, 33, was sitting in front of his house. Three men he didn’t know walked up and opened fire.

After the shooting stopped, he looked down at himself and could see a lot of blood. There were 22 bullet holes in his body, but he wouldn’t know that for a couple of days.

In a Facebook video, he said, “I couldn’t do nothing but sit there and take the bullets.”

When asked if in the moment he thought he was going to die, Clark said, “Of course. I thought it was over with.” He called 911 and told the operator, “Hurry up because I’m about to die.”

He had been shot in the arms, legs, back and side, but the bullets missed all his vital organs. After four days in the hospital, he was discharged.

“I’ve always healed fast,” he said.

The popular tattoo artist is now recovering in Chicago at his father’s home. But he has a message for his hometown. “To the people of Racine, I just want them to know I appreciate the love,” he said. “I just got so much love from everybody” after the shooting.

He also had a lot of love to give. After leaving the hospital, the first thing he wanted to do was see his seven children. “Everything I do, I do for my kids,” he said.

Shooting

Clark said he remembers everything about the shooting. He remembers looking down at his shoes and then looking up to see three men with guns.

He really could not see the faces of the men in the dark, just the flashes of the guns being fired.

After calling 911 that night, Clark said he called his best friend and said, “They just shot me up. Come back.”

Clark was taken to the hospital in Racine where he could hear medical staff talking about transferring him to Milwaukee via helicopter.

“I don’t like helicopters,” he said, telling medical staff. “No, no, no. No helicopters.”

Medical staff sedated him. When he woke up he was at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa where he learned there were not five bullet holes, as was initially thought, but 22.

Firearm offenses are way up this year in Racine. There have been nine homicides so far this year in the city, all committed with guns, up from four at this time last year, according to the Racine Police Department. Likewise, there have been 334 weapons offenses reported so far in 2022, up from 219 between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 20, 2021.

Ongoing There have been no arrests in the shooting of Darryl Clark. The investigation by the Racine Police Department is ongoing.

Recovery

While he is lucky to be alive, his sciatic nerve was damaged, leaving him with a pain in his foot that spasms constantly. He has not been able to walk.

Clark said people keep telling him how blessed he is to have lived, how amazing it is. But, “it doesn’t feel amazing, though,” he said. “The nerves in my foot go crazy all day.”

In addition to the physical recovery, Clark also has some mental recovery.

“I could have been gone. So (with the) things that I care about a lot, I get very emotional about those things because I know there was a chance that I couldn’t be here,” he said, talking primarily about his children.

Support There are two ways to help Clark as he recovers. Donations may be sent directly to him via CashApp ($DarrylClark1) or donations may be dropped off to Body360 Tattoos and Piercings, 4003 Durand Ave., which is holding a fundraiser for Clark.

Second chances

Now that he has a second chance at life, Clark said he will be making some changes — changes he was really already working on.

He is especially looking forward to improving his skills as a tattoo artist.

In a video he posted to the internet, he holds up his hands and wiggles his fingers to show he will be able to go back to tattooing.

Not only does he love his job, he explained, but that is his source of income: the only way he has to support his kids, so he is looking forward to getting back to it.

“They stopped me from taking care of my children,” Clark said in a recent Facebook video about the three men who shot him. “That’s the only thing I’m really pissed about.”