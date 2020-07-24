Racine synagogue vandal pleads guilty, admits to supporting hate group

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — An Oak Creek man admitted to vandalizing Beth Israel Sinai Congregation, a Racine synagogue, in support of a neo-Nazi hate group and pleaded guilty to federal charges on July 17.

The grand jury found Yousef Barasneh, who spray painted the synagogue with swastikas and other anti-Semitic messages, to be a member of “The Base,” a white-supremacist hate group and that he “knowingly and willfully conspired and agreed with other persons known and unknown to the grand jury, to injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate non-white and Jewish citizens”, according to court documents.

The court also found that Barasneh conspired with other members of “The Base” through an online group chat to discuss other acts of hate.

“In these communications, Barasneh and others discussed, among other things, acts of violence against Jewish Americans and non-white Americans, Base military training camps, and ways to make improvised explosive devices,” read the plea deal.