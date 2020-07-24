Racine synagogue vandal pleads guilty, admits to supporting hate group

RACINE — An Oak Creek man admitted to vandalizing Beth Israel Sinai Congregation, a Racine synagogue, in support of a neo-Nazi hate group and pleaded guilty to federal charges on July 17.
The grand jury found Yousef Barasneh, who spray painted the synagogue with swastikas and other anti-Semitic messages, to be a member of “The Base,” a white-supremacist hate group and that he “knowingly and willfully conspired and agreed with other persons known and unknown to the grand jury, to injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate non-white and Jewish citizens”, according to court documents.
The court also found that Barasneh conspired with other members of “The Base” through an online group chat to discuss other acts of hate.
“In these communications, Barasneh and others discussed, among other things, acts of violence against Jewish Americans and non-white Americans, Base military training camps, and ways to make improvised explosive devices,” read the plea deal.
Members of “The Base” view African-Americans and Jewish Americans as “enemies of the white race,” according to court documents. Upon reaching an agreement with Base members to vandalize Jewish institutions to “terrorize” the Jewish population, Barasheh searched the internet for Jewish targets. His search history on Sept. 20, 2019 shows that he looked up “Jewish Wisconsin” and “nazi propaganda” and that he visited the website of Beth Israiel Sinai Congregation.
Sometime between September 22-23, after vandalizing the synagogue, Barasneh found news articles about the act and shared them with Base members to confirm he followed through on the agreement.
Barasneh faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000 after pleading guilty to one count of conspiring to violate citizen’s rights to use property free from threats and intimidation. His sentencing hearing has not been set.
