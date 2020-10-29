Racine suspends bus fares through Nov. 3 to encourage voting

The City of Racine is providing free public transportation every day, every route, starting Friday, Oct. 30 through election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Support Local Journalism
The City Council voted unanimously to approve the measure to encourage residents to get out and vote. The estimated $5,900 cost will be taken from a grant related to supporting elections.
Voting in Rochester
Voting in Rochester
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Drive-thru tent
Mayor at the polls
Checking the clipboard
Voting in her car
Line of cars
Ask me about elections
Filling out a ballot at Festival
Drive-thru voting
Dropping in their ballot
Pulling in
Checking in
Geared up for voting
Guard at the polls
Waiting for voters
Waiting for cars
Staying safe
Fries with that?
Drive-thru voting
Checking voters in, in Racine
Jon Truckey
Rep. Robin Vos in Burlington
Dogs can't vote
Guard at the polls
More curbside voting in Burlington
Curbside voting in Burlington
Drive-up voting in Burlington
Poll workers suit up
Finished ballot
Absentee dropoff
A question
Semi-typical polling place
Town of Waterford voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Voting in Rochester
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.