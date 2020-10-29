 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine suspends bus fares through Nov. 3 to encourage voting
0 comments
alert top story

Racine suspends bus fares through Nov. 3 to encourage voting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The City of Racine is providing free public transportation every day, every route, starting Friday, Oct. 30 through election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The City Council voted unanimously to approve the measure to encourage residents to get out and vote. The estimated $5,900 cost will be taken from a grant related to supporting elections.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe on Surge in Absentee Voting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News