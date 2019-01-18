RACINE COUNTY — The first flurries of this weekend's snowstorm appeared Friday afternoon, and with it, some Racine County municipalities have declared snow emergencies.
The City of Racine has declared a snow emergency from midnight Friday through noon on Saturday.
That means no vehicles may park on either side of arterial or collector streets. On local streets, vehicles may park only on the odd side of the road. Vehicles that do not comply may be ticketed and are subject to towing.
For more information on the City of Racine's parking restrictions during a snow emergency, visit: https://www.cityofracine.org/snowemergency/
The City of Burlington has also declared a snow emergency from 6:30 p.m. on Friday until further notice, which means parking on all city streets is prohibited.
The Village of Sturtevant has declared a snow emergency from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday. During that time it will be illegal to park on village streets.
Also, Gateway Technical College announced that classes and events scheduled for Saturday are canceled.
Weekend weather forecast
The National Weather Service at Sullivan reported Friday afternoon that snow was quickly accumulating with a heavier band of snow moving into the county around 6:30 p.m. Predicted totals for the western part of the county were 5 to 7 inches of snow, and 6 to 9 inches in the eastern part of the county.
Snow was expected to continue until sunrise on Saturday in western Racine County and, due to the lake effect, continue in the eastern part of the county into Saturday morning or possibly Saturday night.
Wind speeds are expected to increase through Saturday night with gusts of approximately 25–30 mph, so snowdrifts will be a concern.
After the storm, colder air is expected to move in starting late Saturday night, which could mean temperatures in the single digits and possibly reaching zero degrees farther away from the lake. Sunday’s high is expected to reach around 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, snow started to fall in the county at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, coinciding with the evening rush hour. Between then and just before 10 p.m., deputies responded to 10 snow-related traffic incidents. Those calls included vehicle crashes, stuck and or stalled vehicles, and vehicles in ditches. The bulk of the incidents occurred prior to 6 p.m., the Sheriff's Office reported.
