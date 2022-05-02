Racine students get a crash course in the 'Science of Slam'

RACINE — Students at Gilmore Fine Arts School were the first in the area to experience the thrills of "The Science of Slam."

An assembly was held Monday at Gilmore Fine Arts School, 2330 Northwestern Ave., to teach kids how to connect STEM (a broad term to group together the academic disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics) with something familiar and exciting: basketball.

The Science of Slam was put together by 4th Family Inc., a nonprofit out of New York dedicated to empowering youth in underserved communities by combining STEM with the excitement of sports. 4th Family teamed up with SC Johnson to create “STEM & Sport Team-Up,” a program aimed to combine sports and STEM. The program will reach 4,000 middle school-aged children in Racine and areas of Chicago.

The students were rotated around three different stations, meant to teach them about the science in making a slam dunk. While practicing their dunks, shooting free throws and having their vertical leaps measured, the kids learned about the science in these actions, and the mathematics behind shooting baskets.

These assemblies, which will take place at select Racine area middle schools throughout the week, will be only the beginning.

The second part of the program will entail a one-day clinic next month that will test selected students' abilities and strengths. Following the clinic, the selected students will attend a three-day camp featuring a yet to be decided NBA player.

The organization runs ideally 50 to 100 events like Science of Slam nationwide during the course of a school year. Events are hosted both in schools as well as partner facilities like YMCAs and Boys & Girls Clubs, hoping to make a connection with kids after school hours as well.

4th Family founders, John Scott and Jahkeen Hoke were present at the event Monday, along with 4th Family STEM Director, Dr. John Drazan.

“It's always amazing to get kids, especially at this age where they don't have the application of why they are in math or why they need to learn things in science,” said Hoke, co-founder and chief development officer for 4th Family Inc. "What we bring to the table is that we connect that curriculum that their learning in school to real-time to the sport that, even if they don't play it, they get excited about.”

Added Drazen: “What we are seeking to do with these programs is to broaden access to STEM career training opportunities at a young age, middle school, which is fundamentally important."

Three students from Case High School were brought in to assist the students in the science of a slam dunk, as well as to participate in a slam dunk contest. In the end, Case senior Amari Jedkins took the win in the slam dunk contest, with his highest vertical score proving the hypothesis the audience made at the beginning of the event.

"One of the things that we try to do is to keep things area-oriented, and have people from those areas participate in the program," said Scott, 4th Family chief programming officer. "These are guys that kids could identify and look up to. These gentlemen are outstanding, we are really excited to have them be apart of the program."

Dalton, a sixth-grader from Kevin Steffanus’ class at Gilmore, said “I liked seeing all of the basketball players. It’s kind of scary because they seem short on tv, but in person, they are a lot taller. I didn't know you could use programming to see your vertical, but now I do. I'll do a lot of science and math a lot more because of this and track down my vertical a lot more."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.