RACINE — A month ago, student pastor Betty Rendon had been assisting at Emaus Lutheran Church with day-to-day operations and some preaching. But now she has reportedly been deported back to her home country of Colombia.
The word of the deportation spread through the congregation early Tuesday morning and by Tuesday evening a group of about 100 supporters, including Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Racine County supervisors Nick Demske and Fabi Maldonado, and state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, met at the church at 1925 Summit Ave. to rally and pray for Rendon and her family.
Rendon and her husband, Carlos, were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on May 8 at their home in the Chicago area.
Linda Boyle, co-president of the Racine Interfaith Coalition, which organized Tuesday's event, said what happened to Rendon has been happening throughout the country.
“We now know that Betty and Carlos have flown to Colombia, they have been quickly deported over this holiday weekend,” Boyle said. “And we also know that the deportation of this family is similar to deportations that have taken place over the past several months across the country.”
Boyle asked those in attendance Tuesday to pray for help but added that "without action prayer will not work.”
According to those who spoke with Rendon after the arrest, an ICE officer initially handcuffed her daughter Paula Hincapie as she was in the process of taking her 5-year-old daughter to school in Chicago. Officers then drove Hincapie’s car back to the house where Rendon, her husband and one other individual were arrested.
One of the details of the arrest that shocked many in the immigrant community was that Hincapie is a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) because she was brought to the United States by her parents when she was a minor. The main purpose of DACA is to protect those with that status from deportation.
Hincapie was eventually released by ICE officials.
Rendon had been doing work at Emaus Lutheran for several months as she studied at the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago with hopes of becoming a pastor.
According to ICE officials, Rendon had been ordered leave the country by a federal immigration judge on May 22, 2008. On June 1, 2009, the Board of Immigration Appeals upheld the immigration judge’s removal order.
Rendon has been studying to become a pastor since 2008, but now that future as a pastor in the Lutheran church has been put on hold.
Arrest represents 'escalation'
Mason said people in the Racine community are “afraid to participate in their community for fear of their government seizing them or a member of their family and taking them into custody.”
“Racine has always been a community of immigrants always, it was built by immigrants,” Mason said. “It prospered because of immigrants. It benefited from the diversity of ideas and cultures that have come to this community that have served us so well.”
Mason said the policies that are pushing these actions go against American values.
“I can’t describe a culture that says it values families if it’s willing to rip a member away from their family and take them into custody solely because of their national origin,” Mason said.
Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera, an immigrant advocate group, called the targeting of a DACA recipient and a religious leader is “significant.”
“It is of significance that a religious leader was put in deportation proceedings,” Neumann-Ortiz said adding there was an attempt to also deport a DACA recipient. “That is significant. That does represent an escalation in the aggression that we’re hearing about and that we see and feel throughout this country.”
During Tuesday's vigil, people one by one lit candles and placed them on the altar of the church as a symbol for Rendon and other immigrants.
Retired pastor Mary Janz said volunteers at the Emaus Lutheran have stepped up in Rendon’s absence.
“Everybody is doing what they can to build up this community but then also for the sake of justice,” Janz said.
Janz said the events surrounding Rendon have brought the church together but “it’s not the way we wanted to be noticed.”
“But we are glad to be able to be here to be a voice, not only for Betty and her family, but for all of those families that are represented by those candles,” Janz said. “It’s a big, big, big issue … and so we’re doing what we can in our part of the world.”
