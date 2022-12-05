Racine Street apartment building fire displaces 3 families

MOUNT PLEASANT — A structure fire in a multi-tenant apartment building left three families displaced, but no injuries occurred, the South Shore Fire Department reported.

The cause of the fire and estimated loss is under investigation.

The SSFD was dispatched Sunday around 1:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Racine Street in Mount Pleasant for a report of a fire coming from the rear of the building, near the roof, the SSFD said in a news release.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department arrived on scene and notified all occupants of the upper level apartments and assisted with their evacuation.

Upon arrival of fire crews, smoke and fire was coming from the rear corner of the former bar. All occupants and pets were accounted for prior to the arrival of fire units.

Crews initiated an interior fire attack. The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes, the SSFD said. The upper floor apartments and lower floor bar and kitchen are currently uninhabitable due to significant fire damage to the roof and poor building conditions of the former kitchen.

The firefighting efforts were temporary slowed by the poor conditions of the former bar and multiple renovations within the building. The three families displaced by the fire are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Traffic control was provided by Mount Pleasant and Racine police departments. Mount Pleasant Public Works assisted with icing and Racine Water assisted with a damaged fire hydrant.

The building was the former location of Yessenia's Bar.