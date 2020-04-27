Racine still plans to have July 4 parade, fireworks for now; Milwaukee's fireworks canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Milwaukee's lakefront will not have fireworks for the Fourth of July.

The lakefront fireworks, which had been scheduled for Friday, July 3, have been canceled.

Fireworks have gone off over Milwaukee skyline every year since 1911, according to the City of Milwaukee.

Racine Fourth Fest still plans to have its parade and fireworks show go on like normal, but that is subject to change.

"As of right now, (at) this moment in time," Anna Clementi, secretary for Fourth Fest of Greater Racine, said in a text to The Journal Times on Monday, "we are moving forward with our plans for the parade and fireworks."

Milwaukee plan, tourism

American Family Insurance, which sponsors the Downtown Milwaukee fireworks display, said that it will make a donation to the newly established Milwaukee Parks Foundation in lieu of paying for the canceled show.