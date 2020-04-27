Racine still plans to have July 4 parade, fireworks for now; Milwaukee's fireworks canceled

Milwaukee's lakefront will not have fireworks for the Fourth of July.
The lakefront fireworks, which had been scheduled for Friday, July 3, have been canceled.
Fireworks have gone off over Milwaukee skyline every year since 1911, according to the City of Milwaukee.
Racine Fourth Fest still plans to have its parade and fireworks show go on like normal, but that is subject to change.
"As of right now, (at) this moment in time," Anna Clementi, secretary for Fourth Fest of Greater Racine, said in a text to The Journal Times on Monday, "we are moving forward with our plans for the parade and fireworks."
Milwaukee plan, tourism
American Family Insurance, which sponsors the Downtown Milwaukee fireworks display, said that it will make a donation to the newly established Milwaukee Parks Foundation in lieu of paying for the canceled show.
“We’re obviously disappointed for the many Wisconsin residents who have made the lakefront fireworks an Independence Day tradition,” Judd Schemmel, American Family Insurance associate vice president of community investment and partnerships, stated Monday. “However, the continuing uncertainty of the pandemic and concern for the health and safety of participants made it the right decision. American Family looks forward to continuing our support of this iconic community event in 2021.”
Added Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director Guy Smith: “We know this was a difficult decision for American Family Insurance and their partners, and we agree it’s the correct decision.”
On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers was asked about how Safer at Home has hurt tourism in Wisconsin. Evers responded by saying public health is more important in the present moment than keeping active tourism, one of the state's biggest moneymakers.
"You bring all these people together and the chance of spreading the virus is much more significant than having a person drop off a dog at a dog groomer ... Any (COVID-19) plan that I've ever seen — whether its locally, state, nationally, internationally — what you're trying to do is minimize the amount of interaction of people. When you have 40,000 people in Miller Park, that's pretty damn hard to do."
