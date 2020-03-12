Racine St. Patrick's Day parade canceled

Multiple cities across the nation have been canceling St. Patrick’s Day festivities, including Milwaukee’s parade. Racine’s St. Patrick’s Day parade has followed.

Mayor Cory Mason's office decided to cancel the parade on Thursday because of Gov. Tony Evers’ public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the parade had still been scheduled to go on as normal.

“Today’s declaration is to help inform the public and help prevent the spread of coronavirus in our community. This is about changing behavior, and creating some inconveniences but not inciting panic,” Mason said in a statement. “We want residents to remain calm and take steps to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.”

The World Health Organization has stated that no event expected to draw crowds of more than 250 people should commence. The Racine St. Patrick’s Day parade was expected to draw 1,000 people.

As of Thursday morning, the City of Racine Health Department reported no known cases of coronavirus.

The Central Racine County Health Department said that “testing has increased,” but did not disclose how many people have been tested in the county for possible COVID-19.

