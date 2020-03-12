Racine St. Patrick's Day parade canceled

Multiple cities across the nation have been canceling St. Patrick’s Day festivities, including Milwaukee’s parade. Racine’s St. Patrick’s Day parade has followed.
Mayor Cory Mason's office decided to cancel the parade on Thursday because of Gov. Tony Evers’ public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the parade had still been scheduled to go on as normal.
“Today’s declaration is to help inform the public and help prevent the spread of coronavirus in our community. This is about changing behavior, and creating some inconveniences but not inciting panic,” Mason said in a statement. “We want residents to remain calm and take steps to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.”
The World Health Organization has stated that no event expected to draw crowds of more than 250 people should commence. The Racine St. Patrick’s Day parade was expected to draw 1,000 people.
As of Thursday morning, the City of Racine Health Department reported no known cases of coronavirus.
The Central Racine County Health Department said that “testing has increased,” but did not disclose how many people have been tested in the county for possible COVID-19.
As of Thursday morning in Kenosha County, two tests for COVID-19 were pending, but the results were not yet known.
CRCHD and the city's health department, following international guidelines, have advised against any "non-essential large community events and gatherings" of more than 250 people.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has continued recommending not to engage in any "non-essential travel" in the U.S. or outside of it. And if you return from a "high-risk area," it is advised you "self-quarantine at home for 14 days" and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 (like __ and __ and __), even if you aren't experiencing symptoms outright.
“We understand that many of these precautionary measures are a change to our daily routines, but they are necessary to mitigate the spread of coronavirus,” Mason said. “I strongly encourage residents to create a household plan of action. Please check on your loved ones, especially the elderly and other vulnerable populations, as we navigate this difficult time.”
The city additionally recommends the following in a response to the outbreak:
- Enact social distancing as much as possible when gathered with friends or in the work place; keeping a distance of 6 feet between you and others
- Continue to wash and sanitize your hands frequently, as well as clean common surfaces regularly
- Don’t shake hands, don’t touch your face and do cover your cough
- If you get sick, don’t go to work, and call your medical provider before going in for treatment
- Gather a two-week supply of food and needed prescriptions or medicine in case you need to suddenly self-quarantine