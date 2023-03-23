MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Spring Job Fair was a great opportunity for employers and potential applicants to meet face to face.

The event, which was held Wednesday at the Delta Marriot Racine, 7111 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant, included 30 companies that were looking to hire.

The job fair was hosted by Wisconn Valley Media Group, the parent company of The Journal Times, in partnership with Equus Workforce Solutions and Southeastern Works.

Representative from companies such as General Mills, Milaeger’s and Kwik Trip greeted potential employees, and took resumes and applications.

Brad Larson, a management recruiter with Kwik trip said that his company was looking for people who can represent the core values that the business stands for: honesty, integrity, respect, excellence, humility, innovation and work ethic.

“Our mission statement is our golden rule,” Larson said. “Treating others the way we want to be treated and making a difference in people’s lives. We can train everything else. I can’t teach you to love people, but we can train everything else.”

Based in La Crosse, Kwik Trip has more than 800 locations, with more than 400 in Wisconsin and several in Racine and Kenosha counties. Kwik Trip employs 37,000 people.

Josh Turner came to the fair looking for a job that could provide more work hours during the day and allow him to have more time to himself after work.

Turner said he loves that events like the fair allow him to meet with and speak to company representatives in person, not just communicate through a computer.

“It was refreshing to see so many companies coming together and give people like me an opportunity to see what’s going on,” Turner said. “You do internet searches, you look at Indeed, you don’t always get the most perfect opportunities. You don’t get to talk to someone face to face. You come to someone in person and you get a better grip of what they are looking for.”