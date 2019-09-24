RACINE — Growing up, Harjot and Preet Mehesh developed a similar interest in serving their country, but they took slightly diverging paths after graduating from high school. On Saturday, they came together to celebrate a milestone.
The Mehesh sisters, who grew up in Racine, decided to enlist in the military after graduation. Harjot is a member of the Navy, while Preet is in the Air Force.
Saturday’s gathering, held at the Punjabi Banquet Hall in Racine, celebrated Harjot’s Sept. 12 completion of boot camp.
Preet, meanwhile, has reached a milestone of her own — a year since enlisting in the Air Force. She left for boot camp Sept. 25, 2018, in a decision she said has been transformative and without regrets.
Surreal experience
The events of this past year have been a whirlwind for the Mehesh sisters. Coming back home and being in the company of family and friends, they said, has been a welcome, albeit somewhat surreal, experience.
“It feels great to be back,” said Harjot, a graduate of Horlick High School. “I’m really happy to see everyone.”
Preet, who graduated from Case High School, offered similar sentiments, saying: “Coming back — it’s been a fun experience, and it’s great reuniting with everyone.”
As they continue their military service, the Mehesh sisters said they have big plans for their futures.
Harjot, who is about to continue more specialized training, said she eventually aspires to work in the medical profession. She plans to work in such areas as an aviation technician and within the aerospace squadron.
“I’m very happy I decided to enlist in the Navy,” Harjot said, admitting that all she has experienced in recent months makes it seem difficult to imagine she officially enlisted just six months ago.
As she reflects on her decision to enlist in the Air Force, Preet said she is glad she chose it over college — at least at this moment in time.
“I just wanted to do something more,” Preet said.
Down the road, Preet said she would like to pursue a type of career involving mechanical work.
“I like doing hands-on stuff,” Preet said. “I’m getting some upgraded training and want to level up in the career field. I want to become a better mechanic.”
‘Really interesting’
Preet said she has no regrets about joining the Air Force.
“It’s just been really interesting,” she said. “It’s been a really good experience. And it’s been fun.”
For Harjot, the experiences of the past six months have been so positive she felt compelled to recommend enlistment to others.
“If someone feels like they want to do something like this, they definitely should,” Harjot said.
