STURTEVANT — Getting married can be stressful, but an annual expo aims to help ease the pressure of the big day.

The 11th annual Racine Bridal Showcase took place Sunday at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave. There were more than 40 vendors, including venues, photographers, family planners and more.

The showcase was put together by Wisconn Valley Media Group and sponsored by Fountain Banquet Hall, Rasmussen Diamonds and the DeKoven Center.

Many brides-to-be took the floor of the event with their future grooms or best friends in tow to help ensure the wedding of their dreams.

Catharine DeRosa and Josh McGaughey, who were engaged in December, attended to get more ideas for their big day, which is coming up in July.

Lauren Prather and Jared Prost, owners and photographers for LAR Photography, were among the vendors at the event.

Lauren said that her favorite part of doing bridal photography full time is the people that she and her husband encounter on the job.

"Just being able to meet with people and connect with everyone," she said. "Helping them celebrate their story, their life and how they met each other."

This is the first expo the couple participated in as vendors.

Previously, most of their advertisement has been done through social media, but after moving from Illinois to Wisconsin, they felt like they needed to expand their client base.

Tonya Brown and Jill Waters attended the event to find inspirations for their weddings.

Brown and Waters are scheduled to get married a month apart and are each other's maids of honor.

Brown is planning to have a destination wedding, so she mostly was helping Waters plan her big day.

"This is good inspiration to see what I still need to get," Brown said.

Waters was preparing for everything that comes with married life.

"It's the build up, it's the journey," she said. "It's the pre-destined journey. Like, you're gonna go through this life with your best friend and it's gonna be a roller coaster of good and bad and everything in between, and that's what I love about this."

Bridal showcases also are planned for Kenosha and Walworth counties.

The next event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Stella Hotel & Ballroom in Kenosha, and a third showcase will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 at The Ridge Hotel in Lake Geneva.