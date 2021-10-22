 Skip to main content
Racine sewing shop coordinating blanket drive for Afghan refugees | Ends 2 p.m. Saturday
alert top story

Racine sewing shop coordinating blanket drive for Afghan refugees | Ends 2 p.m. Saturday

Generous quilters

Barb Tertel, left, hands over her donation of quilts to Jim Deibler, right, owner of Sew 'n Save.

 Lauren Henning

RACINE — A local sewing shop helped coordinate a blanket drive for Afghan refugees, prompting its loyal customer base to answer the call.

Afghan refugees

Afghan refugees look for donated clothing and shoes in the donation center at Fort McCoy on Sept. 30. The fort is one of eight military installations across the country that are temporarily housing the tens of thousands of Afghans who were forced to flee their homeland in August after the U.S. withdrew its forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban took control.

Jim Deibler, owner of Sew 'n Save credited the efforts to his customers, who have travelled from as far as Chicago to bring donations.

Blanket donations will be accepted until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, outside of Sew 'n Save, 3701 Durand Ave.

Worldwide, there are about 2.2 million Afghan refugees who have already left their country amid the ongoing crises, many of whom left Afghanistan long before the Taliban reclaimed control of the nation. At the end of August, the United Nations warned that as many as 500,000 Afghans may flee the country by the end of 2021.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have arrived in the U.S. this year after the military left Afghanistan. Thirteen-thousand of them have been living at Fort McCoy in Sparta, Wisconsin.

Winter clothing are among the greatest needs for the refugees.

Tags

