Racine seeks input from Latino community for action plan

RACINE — The City of Racine is in the process of developing an Equitable Climate Action Plan and seeks a broad range of input from city residents and stakeholders.

To this end, the city is holding community conversations to solicit input from community members who have historically not been prioritized in these planning processes.

A first event was held for members of Racine’s black community on March 24.

This second event — on Thursday, April 29 — is in partnership with the Racine Public Library, Voces de la Frontera and Miss Latina Racine.

The event will be a bilingual to prioritize the voices of Latinx community members, including those who are primarily Spanish-speaking.

A climate action plan is a formal document of recommendations and priorities that — in this case — will be used to help guide the City of Racine leadership to take bold action locally on climate change and environmental justice.

The planning process will be guided and informed by resident feedback on the community’s priorities that could address these questions:

What do you most want to see happen regarding an equitable approach to climate issues in the City of Racine?