Racine seeks input from Latino community for action plan

RACINE — The City of Racine is in the process of developing an Equitable Climate Action Plan and seeks a broad range of input from city residents and stakeholders.
To this end, the city is holding community conversations to solicit input from community members who have historically not been prioritized in these planning processes.
A first event was held for members of Racine’s black community on March 24.
This second event — on Thursday, April 29 — is in partnership with the Racine Public Library, Voces de la Frontera and Miss Latina Racine.
The event will be a bilingual to prioritize the voices of Latinx community members, including those who are primarily Spanish-speaking.
A climate action plan is a formal document of recommendations and priorities that — in this case — will be used to help guide the City of Racine leadership to take bold action locally on climate change and environmental justice.
The planning process will be guided and informed by resident feedback on the community’s priorities that could address these questions:
What do you most want to see happen regarding an equitable approach to climate issues in the City of Racine?
- Is air quality, green space and public health important to you?
- Are water quality or lead pipes a concern for you?
- How do you feel about the quality of your housing and cost of your electricity?
Do you want to see a focus on helping people with food insecurity and prioritizing local neighborhoods suffering from food apartheid?
- Is a more robust and greener public transportation system your priority to help people who need transportation for work?
And, for those struggling to find work, how do they figure into your vision for Racine’s climate action plan?
- Do you want local training programs for people to develop the skills required to construct green technologies and infrastructure?
This event will be facilitated by Cara Pratt, City of Racine sustainability and conservation coordinator, and Lizeth Brito, Carthage College student.
Virtual event
The April 29 event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. is a virtual event and open to the public.
To take part:
Meeting ID: 846 9588 9384
- Passcode: 827746
This event is made possible in part by the American Library Association’s “Resilient Communities; Libraries Respond to Climate Change” grant program. The Racine Public Library was one of 25 libraries nationwide to be awarded this grant in 2020 and through it received the designation of a Climate Resilience Hub, among other benefits.