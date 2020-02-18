Racine Section 8 housing wait list closes, 6K applications in seven hours

RACINE COUNTY — Applications for the Section 8 Housing Voucher wait list are no longer being accepted, after more than 6,000 applications were accepted in the first seven hours the wait list opened in more than a year.
The list opened at 8 a.m. Monday and was closed by 3 p.m. that day. The plan was to close the list when 1,500 people applied. That number was met and exceeded quickly, prompting the afternoon closure of the wait list.
Larissa Deedrich, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Racine County (HARC), said that the organization is currently waiting for the system to generate a final number to ensure that all the 6,000 applicants have the preferences required to apply.
The HARC has changed a few of its policies in recent years to better help people in need in Racine County.
Last spring, the Housing Authority restructured how names were picked off the wait list, prioritizing people who were actually living and/or working in Racine County, rather than anyone in the U.S.
The last time housing voucher applications were accepted, more than a third of applicants came from out of state.
But while busy, Deedrich said the overall process went well. "It went really smoothly," Deerich said. "We were really happy with it."
This year's process was entirely online, aside from appointments scheduled through the Housing Authority who are elderly or disabled.
You have free articles remaining.
The Housing Authority is asking those who applied to wait a couple of weeks before going on the list and checking their number.
Recipients of a voucher must be considered low-income by the federal government. The voucher allows recipients to pay about 30% of their monthly rent with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development covering the rest.
Last application period
The last time the HARC accepted applications in August 2018, 5,093 people applied. Of the 5,000-plus applicants received from that Aug. 6-9 period, 1,500 of them will be randomly selected to be added the wait list to receive a housing voucher.
Approximately 2,800 applied in 2014, but those applications were done in person, not online. When hundreds of people lined up, overwhelming HRAC staff, police ended up responding to the office, 837 Main St., to maintain order.
In April, 25 vouchers were set aside for people who were actually homeless. And last November, 20 new vouchers were created for people with disabilities at risk of homelessness.