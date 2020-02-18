Racine Section 8 housing wait list closes; 6, 000 applications taken in seven hours

RACINE COUNTY — Applications for the Section 8 Housing Voucher waiting list are no longer being accepted, after more than 6,000 applications were accepted in the first seven hours the wait list opened in more than a year.

The list opened at 8 a.m. Monday and was closed by 3 p.m. that day. The plan was to close the list when 1,500 people applied. That number was met and exceeded quickly, prompting the afternoon closure of the wait list.

Larissa Deedrich, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Racine County (HARC), said that the organization is currently waiting for the system to generate a final number to ensure that all the 6,000 applicants have the preferences required to apply.

HARC has changed a few of its policies in recent years to better help people in need in Racine County.

Last spring, the Housing Authority restructured how names were picked off the wait list, prioritizing people who were actually living and/or working in Racine County, rather than anyone in the U.S.

The last time housing voucher applications were accepted, more than a third of applicants came from out of state.