DAHLGREN, Va. — The U.S. Navy's Center for Surface Combat Systems recently announced that Lt. Jeremiah Derrick, a Racine native, has been named the CSCS Officer Instructor of the Year.

As a CSCS Detachment Norfolk instructor, Derrick teaches integrated air and missile defense advanced warfare training.

Headquartered in Dahlgren, the CSCS develops and delivers surface ship combat systems training to achieve surface warfare superiority. CSCS headquarters staff oversee 14 learning sites and detachments located throughout the continental United States, Hawaii and Japan and manages and operates a Naval Education and Training Command training division in Rota, Spain. CSCS provides more than 538 courses, awards 114 different Navy enlisted classifications, and trains more than 38,000 sailors each year.

“It is an honor to be selected for this award,” he said.

Derrick discussed the importance of being an instructor.

“I enjoy being able to work with an entire Air Defense watch team to ensure they have the knowledge and hands-on experience necessary to build doctrine correctly and set up and operate their system in the most efficient way possible,” Derrick explained. “I get to introduce, reintroduce, and discuss new capabilities, philosophies and lessons learned to help make the fleet a better fighting force.”

In and out of the classroom, Derrick supports the Navy's mission by striving to do his best and establishing the highest standards for his students.

“Good training and instructors are vital links in maintaining our Navy's superiority in an ever-changing geopolitical situation and with the advent of new capabilities and requirements on ships,” he said. “I get to plug in with my team and work to build a solid foundation upon which each ship can progress from to stay safe when executing their mission.”

Kimberly M. Lansdale works for the Center for Surface Combat Systems Public Affairs Office.

