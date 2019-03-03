To learn more

WHAT: Urban Garden Network orientation. Here interested gardeners can learn more about the network and rules and obligations for plots.

WHEN: 5 p.m., March 19

WHERE: Emaus Lutheran Church, 1925 Summit Ave.

ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITY: The garden network will also have a presence at EcoFest on March 16, an annual free gathering at Gateway Technical College’s Lake Building, 1001 S. Main Street. It takes place that Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.