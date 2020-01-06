Racine's successful White Box program now closed

RACINE — A program that is credited with jump-starting numerous building upgrades in Racine — particularly in Downtown — is no more. The White Box Program left with the departure of 2019.
The City of Racine unveiled the White Box Program in February 2017 to provide financial assistance to owners of older buildings so they could bring them up to code and make them available to new business tenants.
At least 32 buildings have been approved for grants, and most of those have been upgraded as a result.
The program was strictly for commercial buildings older than 50 years and within traditional neighborhood districts and Downtown. It provided up to $20,000 to put the first-floor interiors of those older buildings in “white box” shape. In real estate terminology, a white box is a commercial space that’s ready for a business to move into.
By almost any measure, the program accomplished its intended purpose, and it was wildly successful from its launch: It opened for applications on March 20, 2017, and in the first two weeks, 12 people took out applications for financial help.
White Box was initially funded with $100,000 set aside from the city’s intergovernmental revenue fund. By early August, the program had been proven so popular that it was restocked with another $150,000.
Buildings that were upgraded with White Box grants and the businesses they now house include: 328 Main St., Main Street Bakery; 327 Main St., Mrs. Betty’s Kitchen; 829 Wisconsin Ave., Atmosphere Creative Space; 3221 Washington Ave. (formerly Nelson’s Variety Store), now part of Johnson’s Home Furnishings; 322 Sixth St., Roberta; 324 Sixth St., Long Shot Vinyl; 520 Main St., The Maple Table; and 1700 N. Main St., Northwinds Gallery.
“(The grant) was very significant for Longshot Vinyl,” Chris Hefel, co-owner of that building, said early last year. “We couldn’t have done it without it. That’s a whole business created.”
“With Roberta, it allowed us to do more,” she said. “I can’t even imagine not having had it.”
Hefel commented, “I think it’s a brilliant program; I think it had a lot to do with the regentrification of Downtown.”
Outside investors
No one made better use of the White Box Program than Tim Ryan and his partner investors from California, sometimes doing business as Mt. Royal Investments. They bought numerous Downtown Racine buildings in about the past year and a half, and Ryan used White Box grants with five of them, projects that are either finished or underway.
He has also has obtained grant approval for a sixth Downtown building, 300 Main St., and was recently submitting plans and applications for two more: 436 and 438 Main St.
Ryan called the program “superhelpful. … It’s helping combat Downtown blight.”
“We have taken empty, forgotten retail Main Street spaces, and it’s allowing us to make the places beautiful,” he continued. “… I believe this has helped us to help Downtown with good retailers.” The retailers Ryan and company landed after rehabbing Downtown buildings with White Box grants include Plush Clothing at 409 Main St. and 2 Swift Suits at 411 Main St.
“It was a spark,” Ryan said about the program. “… And it’s paying off.”
‘Another direction’
Top city officials acknowledge the program’s success but said it’s time to move in another direction.
“I think with a lot of these incentives, the phrase that keeps getting used is: ‘We’re looking for pioneers to come into these markets and plant a flag and do some work,’” Mayor Cory Mason said. “To get those pioneers, to get those first investors in the market, sometimes you have to incentivize it. So the White Box grant is a great example of that.
“But whether it’s sustainable over the long term to subsidize every building to that level is an open question,” Mason continued. “So, the experiment was: If we incentivize this, would people buy up historic buildings in the Downtown and begin to redevelop them? And I think the answer is decidedly yes.”
“Ideally,” he added, “you’d stabilize the market and then let the marketplace itself drive those additional investments moving forward.”
City Administrator Jim Palenick called the White Box Program “amazingly successful.”
However, he said, “No incentive should ever continue forever. … And I think we’ve gotten to the point where we’re seeing enough private-sector investment being attracted to Downtown and some of these other business areas that there should be no continuing need for us to do that.
“Plus,” Palenick said, “some of the worst buildings have all been done.”
“Now,” he said, “we move on to something else that might be a priority, the next priority — whatever that is.”