Racine's successful White Box program now closed

RACINE — A program that is credited with jump-starting numerous building upgrades in Racine — particularly in Downtown — is no more. The White Box Program left with the departure of 2019.

The City of Racine unveiled the White Box Program in February 2017 to provide financial assistance to owners of older buildings so they could bring them up to code and make them available to new business tenants.

At least 32 buildings have been approved for grants, and most of those have been upgraded as a result.

The program was strictly for commercial buildings older than 50 years and within traditional neighborhood districts and Downtown. It provided up to $20,000 to put the first-floor interiors of those older buildings in “white box” shape. In real estate terminology, a white box is a commercial space that’s ready for a business to move into.

By almost any measure, the program accomplished its intended purpose, and it was wildly successful from its launch: It opened for applications on March 20, 2017, and in the first two weeks, 12 people took out applications for financial help.