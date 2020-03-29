Racine's successful White Box program concludes in 2019

RACINE — The White Box Program program, which is credited with jump-starting numerous building upgrades in Racine concluded at the end of 2019.
The City of Racine unveiled the White Box Program in February 2017 to provide financial assistance to owners of older buildings so they could bring them up to code and make them available to new business tenants.
At least 32 buildings have been approved for grants, and most of those have been upgraded as a result.
The program was strictly for commercial buildings older than 50 years and within traditional neighborhood districts and Downtown. It provided up to $20,000 to put the first-floor interiors of those older buildings in “white box” shape. In real estate terminology, a white box is a commercial space that’s ready for a business to move into.
The program accomplished its intended purpose and was wildly successful from its launch: It opened for applications on March 20, 2017, and in the first two weeks, 12 people took out applications for financial help.
White Box was initially funded with $100,000 set aside from the city’s intergovernmental revenue fund. By early August, the program had been proven so popular that it was restocked with another $150,000.
Buildings that were upgraded with White Box grants and the businesses they now house include: 328 Main St., Main Street Bakery; 327 Main St., Mrs. Betty’s Kitchen; 829 Wisconsin Ave., Atmosphere Creative Space; 3221 Washington Ave. (formerly Nelson’s Variety Store), now part of Johnson’s Home Furnishings; 322 Sixth St., Roberta; 324 Sixth St., Long Shot Vinyl; 520 Main St., The Maple Table; and 1700 N. Main St., Northwinds Gallery.
Outside investors
No one made better use of the White Box Program than Tim Ryan and his partner investors from California, sometimes doing business as Mt. Royal Investments. They bought numerous Downtown Racine buildings in about the past year and a half, and Ryan used White Box grants with five of them, projects that are either finished or underway.
He has also has obtained grant approval for a sixth Downtown building, 300 Main St., and was recently submitting plans and applications for two more: 436 and 438 Main St.
Ryan called the program “super helpful. … It’s helping combat Downtown blight.”
