RACINE – Racine’s Shopko pharmacy was one of many that permanently closed Tuesday, after the Cincinnati-based grocery chain Kroger Company purchased the pharmacy records for 42 Shopko pharmacies in December.
The Shopko pharmacy, 4801 Washington Ave., closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the store's website.
Of the 42 pharmacies affected — including the one in Kenosha — 25 are located in Wisconsin, according to the Associated Press. Other closures of pharmacies owned by Shopko, which is headquartered in Green Bay, will impact customers in Utah, Nebraska, Idaho, Washington and Montana.
Customers who reach the Racine Shopko pharmacy through the general store phone number will hear a recorded message saying that as of Wednesday its pharmacy records and prescriptions were transferred to the Pick 'n Save store at 2820 S. Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant, which is owned by Kroger. The message also thanks Shopko customers for their patronage of its pharmacy.
Shopko’s direct pharmacy phone number now forwards to the Mount Pleasant Pick ‘n Save.
The Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Monday that Shopko might file for bankruptcy protection as soon as next week. The report, citing court records, indicated that a pharmaceutical drug supplier claims Shopko owes it $67 million for medications supplied to the company in November and December.
In addition to Pick 'n Save, Kroger, one of the nation's largest general retailers, owns the Roundy's, Mariano's, Metro Market, Copp's and Fred Meyer Jewelers brand names and stores in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
