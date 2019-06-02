RACINE — After five years of growing chlamydia and gonorrhea cases, the City of Racine Health Department recorded a slight decrease in the number of cases reported in 2018. But officials are unsure if that’s because fewer people are being infected or fewer people are being tested.
In 2017, the Health Department recorded in the City of Racine a record-high number of chlamydia cases at 961 and gonorrhea at 319, which was the peak after five years of growing numbers.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in 2017 southeastern Wisconsin accounted for the 52.7% percent of chlamydia diagnoses and 72.4% of the gonorrhea diagnoses statewide.
The region also had the highest rate of infection per capita, with 714 chlamydia diagnoses and 274 gonorrhea diagnoses per 100,000 people.
While statewide data isn’t available for 2018, the good news is fewer cases were reported that year: 865 cases of chlamydia and 268 of gonorrhea. The bad news, according to Community Health Director Bobbi Fergus, is that there is not enough information to know what that decrease actually means.
Gaps in reporting
Fergus said one of the downsides of the reporting system is that she only receives the number of positive cases. She does not know if any are duplicates from people who contract the infection more than once, or go to a second health provider to confirm the diagnosis.
She also does not know the number of sexually transmitted disease tests that are conducted or the number of tests run. Not knowing how many people are being tested means she does not know if the lower number this year is a result of fewer people contracted the infection or if fewer people are being tested.
“Without the total numbers, we don’t know,” said Fergus.
At the end of 2018, the Health Department expanded hours for their STD clinic, which now offers express testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Urine and blood samples are tested for HIV, syphilis, Hepatitis C, chlamydia, gonorrhea and trichomoniasis.
Those who test positive or are symptomatic are advised to visit the clinic from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
So far this year, 289 people have been tested at the Health Department, 135 through the express clinic and 154 during normal clinic hours. Out of those 289, 35 of them, or 12%, tested positive for at least one STD.
The monthly and annual numbers the Health Department records are reported from healthcare providers throughout the city. So far in 2019, they’ve recorded 277 cases of chlamydia and 85 cases of gonorrhea. This time last year, they had recorded 275 chlamydia cases and 79 gonorrhea cases.
Testing and treatment
What’s frustrating about chlamydia, and gonorrhea in particular, is that they are treatable with medication and, once treatment is completed, no longer communicable.
Fergus said the issue boils down to communication between partners and misinformation about these infections.
Some people will see that their partner doesn’t have any symptoms, assume that means they don’t have the infection and not tell them about their diagnosis. Or they don’t feel comfortable telling a partner they’ve been diagnosed. Either way, unless both partners are tested and treated, they could continue passing the infection back and forth.
And if left untreated, these infections can have serious consequences, particularly for women. According to the CDC, chlamydia and gonorrhea can cause pelvic inflammatory disease in women. PID can damage the Fallopian tubes enough to cause infertility or increase the risk of ectopic pregnancy, a high-risk pregnancy outside of the uterus.
In men, gonorrhea and chlamydia can cause inflammation of the epididymis, the tube that stores and carries sperm which, in rare cases, can cause infertility.
In both men and women, untreated gonorrhea can spread to the blood and cause disseminated gonococcal infection, which causes arthritis, inflammation of the tendons, itchy skin and ultimately could be life threatening.
