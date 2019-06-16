Racine's rich dairy history included dozens of local dairies

RACINE — The city was home to numerous dairies from the 1890s through the early 1970s, but people born after 1973 never got a chance to taste fresh milk, butter and ice cream from local companies such as O.C. Stearns and Appleblossom Farm Dairy.
Local historian Jim Mercier wants to serve up a hearty helping of the bygone days of Racine’s dairy industry. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, he is set to host an open house at his Spirit of the Racine Entrepreneur exhibit at the Racine Business Center arts and business incubator, 1405 16th St.
Mercier will be on hand to answer any questions and display some of his extensive collection of local dairy memorabilia: Already set up in the exhibit is a table with milk bottles from all 42 dairies that bore the Racine name in addition to various advertising pieces from some of the local companies.
“As far as I know, I have every single known milk bottle that’s out there from Racine,” he said. “I’m sure there’s going to be some I don’t even know about, don’t have yet.”
Some of Mercier’s bottles may have been from outside of the city limits but still had the Racine moniker, he said, but he does not collect any that say they are from Union Grove or Burlington. He said he has acquired most of the bottles simply by placing ads in The Journal Times asking for people to contact him if they had a rare local milk bottle.
Big names
The largest local dairy was Progressive Dairy, which operated from 1912-73, Mercier said, when brothers W. Allen and Joseph Gifford — of Gifford School fame — opened a farm in the Franksville neighborhood in Caledonia. Ten years later, they built a new facility at 1214 Lathrop Ave., where D’Acquisto Motors is now located.
The years following World War II through the mid-1960s marked the height of Racine’s dairy industry, Mercier said, with five or six large operations dominating the city’s dairy economy. But as farms in Illinois grew, they began providing grocery stores with dairy at a far lower price than local businesses could provide.
Milk machines installed by the out-of-state dairies further undercut local business, and Racine’s companies simply could not compete, he said. Progressive Dairy was the last one to close.
Other big names included Cloverleaf, Mt. Pleasant, Belle City, Studey’s, Harmony, and Mari Gold.
June is National Dairy Month, so Mercier said it was as good a time as any to share his knowledge of the local industry — and Racine is in America’s Dairyland, after all.
The open house is free. The exhibit is located on the second floor of the Business Center, south of Chez Bob’s Café. Free parking is available on 16th Street, Ann Street and Junction Avenue.
