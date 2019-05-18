RACINE — Lights, camera, action!
Tonight teens from throughout Greater Racine will flock to Festival Hall in Downtown Racine for the 2019 Racine Rotary Post Prom.
The event, which features a parade of vehicles dropping off students, a red carpet, food and activities, is a Racine tradition dating to 1953. It has grown to include nine area high schools and more than 1,300 participants, according to early estimates from the Racine Founders Rotary Club, which hosts the annual event.
In past years there have been students arriving on elephants and horses. Animal-drawn vehicles and animal riders are no longer permitted, but students arrive in everything from classic cars and convertibles to fire trucks, farm tractors or pizza delivery cars.
The parade is scheduled to be broadcast live on WCGV-TV (Channel 24) and will stream online at www.my24milwaukee.com from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The Journal Times plans to post photo galleries of students from all schools tonight at journaltimes.com.
Parents and spectators are welcome to watch the Rotary Post Prom in person from behind barricades or from the Rotary VIP seats, which can purchased in advance at www.racinefounders.org, or in person starting at 7:30 p.m. at the white ticket booth near the red carpet. Seats are $10.
The following is the list of schools participating in the Post Prom parade, their departure times from their schools and arrival time at Post Prom. Times are approximate.
St. Catherine’s: Departs school at 8:15 p.m., arrives at Festival Hall at 8:30 p.m.
Walden III: Departs school at 8:35 p.m., arrives at 8:40 p.m.
Lutheran: Departs school at 8:25 p.m., arrives at 8:45 p.m.
The Prairie School: Departs school at 8:30 p.m., arrives at 8:55 p.m.
Horlick: Departs school at 8:40 p.m., arrives at 9 p.m.
Park: Departs school at 9:10 p.m., arrives at 9:20 p.m.
Union Grove: Departs school at 9:10 p.m., arrives at 9:40 p.m.
REAL School: Departs school at 9:20 p.m., arrives at 9:55 p.m.
About Rotary
Hosting the Rotary Post Prom is one of the ways Rotary embodies its slogan “Service Above Self” and has been serving the Racine community for more than 100 years, Rotary members said in a news release about the event.
The club’s mission is to provide service to local and international communities with a focus on youth while promoting integrity and generosity through fun and active fellowship of community leaders.
