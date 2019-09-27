{{featured_button_text}}
Johnson Dog Park

Judy and Pat McBride of Caledonia and their dogs, Matt and Misty, go for a walk at Johnson Dog Park, 4729 Highway 38, in March 2015. A new dog park in the City of Racine is scheduled to open next week at the N. Owen Davies Park on West Boulevard.

 MARK SCHAAF, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new dog park at N. Owen Davies Park, 1600 block of West Boulevard.

The dog park will the first within the city proper, and comes as an answer to dog owners who have long been asking for a Fido-friendly park closer to their homes.

“City residents shouldn’t have to go to another village or municipality to find a park for their dogs, which is why I am excited to officially open the Owen Davies Dog Park. This is a great location in the heart of the city,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a Friday afternoon press release.

Expected to attend the ribbon-cutting is Dorothy Davies, the wife of former Racine Mayor Owen Davies, for whom the park is named.

