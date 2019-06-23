RACINE — Six months after the Homelessness and Housing Alliance, formerly Continuum of Care, announced its strategic plan, the organizers have built out proposals and taken some concrete steps forward.
The strategic plan, which developed over a six-month period last year, has a three-pronged approach: breaking the cycle of evictions; overcoming stereotypes and misconceptions about homelessness; and maximizing the impact of available housing.
Since the announcement of the strategic plan, some of the specific steps have been fleshed out and some initiatives have taken concrete steps forward.
The Alliance also is waiting to see how the seven bills addressing homelessness and housing stabilization that passed the state Assembly on Tuesday will fare in the Senate. Though the funding components were removed, thus requiring some extra steps to get funds into organizers’ hands, Alliance officials remain optimistic initiatives at the state level could provide some needed resources.
Breaking the cycle of evictions
One of the Alliance’s initiatives was to create a Rapid Response Team to connect people on the brink of eviction with resources to mitigate the eviction and stay housed. An ad hoc Rapid Response Team was deployed to the Riverside Inn, 3700 Northwestern Ave., to help tenants who are being removed from the troubled hotel at the end of the month.
Brendan Saunders of the city’s Fair Housing Department said that the Rapid Response Team, which was formed to respond to the crisis at Riverside, was a start, but not the one envisioned by the Alliance.
“However, we will take everything we learned from that and apply those lessons to coordinating a rapid response team moving forward,” Saunders stated in an email. “The biggest lesson we learned is that we need very clear expectations of each group, regular meetings of these service providers to better understand what services are provided, and a plan on how to access those services where the intervention is happening.”
Another idea, which Saunders said is in its infancy, is to establish a system where once an eviction is filed, the person being evicted would receive case management services to help them with the eviction proceedings and ensure they are able to relocate to sustainable housing.
Other initiatives
One of the HHA initiatives to maximize available housing was approved by the City Council on Tuesday when it voted in favor of granting the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization $15,000 in HOME grant funds from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to create a security deposit fund for those who are income-eligible. HOME grants are issued to local governments to implement local housing programs.
The Alliance also plans to collaborate with private investors and look into best practices for handling the time in between when a grant ends and the next funding cycle begins. Executive Director Gai Lorenzen said HALO has about 90 units with three different funding sources, which can cause gaps in its ability to house someone in a unit.
The Alliance also plans on looking at overlaps and consolidating some of its partner organizations’ housing programs for efficiency.
The Alliance also has developed an action plan for its third initiative: to address false narratives about homelessness and who is homeless. First, they are gathering assumptions and questions from the community which will inform research on homelessness, particularly in Racine.
Michelle Lussmyer of Racine Vocational Ministry announced that with the Alliance’s new name, they’re also holding a contest open to children ages 12 to 18 to design a new logo. Designs can be done on a computer or drawn. They can be submitted to Lussmyer electronically at hharclogo@gmail.com or dropped off at 806 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.
Possible state support
Seven bills that addressed homelessness and housing issues passed the Assembly on Tuesday.
The bills initially included nearly $4 million in additional funding statewide for homeless shelters and grant programs to address homelessness, including low-income housing projects and workforce training. Those appropriations were removed from the bills before they passed.
“The passage of the legislation is a positive step, in that it demonstrates an understanding of the issues and a willingness to address those issues we face as homeless providers and a state,” said Lorenzen, who testified before the Assembly on the nine proposed bills. “However, without the appropriations that are attached to those bills, we will not be able to implement the programs or action that needs to take place to effectively address those issues.”
The funds for the bills will have to go through the Joint Finance Committee before they can be allocated to organizations.
Aside from the funding, Lorenzen said, quite a few of the initiatives would affect the Alliance’s efforts to reduce homelessness. One is the creation of a housing navigator who would develop relationships with landlords, create housing opportunities and connect landlords with people who are homeless. Another program would prioritize employment and workforce training for people who are homeless.
Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, told the alliance that she’s hopeful the bills will pass the Senate and that the appropriations will be approved because “homelessness is a nonpartisan issue.”
“These bills and others in the package are a beginning, not an end to housing insecurity and homelessness in Racine,” Neubauer stated in an email. “We need to continue our work to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing, reduce evictions, and grow family-supporting jobs in our community. I’m hopeful that these bills will help in this critical work, and I am committed to continuing efforts to reduce housing insecurity in our community and at the Capitol.”
