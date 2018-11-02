RACINE — A group of girls in the Gilmore Fine Arts School gym on Tuesday giggled and sweated their way through training for a 5K, as well as training for their future lives.
The 17 girls in grades three through eight are participating in the Girls on the Run program, a nonprofit with the mission to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident.
Kristin Gibson, one of the Gilmore group’s coaches and a counselor at the school, said she’s already seen changes in the girls’ behavior since the beginning of the 10-week program, which is nearing its end in mid-November.
“As we push through the end of our fall season, I personally have seen the girls display more empathy, especially in practices,” Gibson said. “If someone falls while running, a girl will help them up. If someone had a rough day at school, a girl will be there to walk with her and talk things out.”
Girls on the Run was founded in 1996 and has since delivered its curriculum to 1.4 million girls across the United States. The Southeastern Wisconsin chapter was founded in Milwaukee in 2007, but Girls just came to Racine this year, starting at Dr. Jones Elementary last spring. Gilmore is the only Racine County school with the program this fall, but organizers, including members of RAMAC’s Leadership Racine class, hope to bring it to three or four local schools in the spring.
Girls is a 10-week program with sessions twice a week. Both the warm ups, and the running portion incorporate lessons on skills like managing emotions, helping others, making intentional decisions and resolving conflicts.
Rock, paper, scissors
During Tuesday’s lesson at Gilmore, the girls played a game of rock, paper, scissors, using their entire bodies to represent rock, paper or scissors instead of just their hands.
The lesson was meant to foster community, communication and compromise.
Then the girls ran laps around the gym, stopping at the starting point on each lap to jot down ways the group might help their community.
Raimee McCray, a fourth-grade student at Gilmore and a program participant, said she joined because she likes running, but made some new friends along the way.
“It’s kind of like bonding,” she said of the practices.
And during the lessons, she said she’s learned strategies to help deal with emotions, like deep breathing to help her calm down when she’s angry.
Training
All volunteer coaches are trained on the curriculum that is used in the Girls programs nation-wide before working with the girls, said Tina Jones, executive director of Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin.
“We really try to focus on having a program where these girls can be joyful,” she said. “They are having fun while they are out there training for a 5K event.”
The program culminates in a 5K on Nov. 18 at Miller Park in Milwaukee. The race begins at 9 a.m. with registration opening at 7:30 a.m.
The girls all ask a family to participate in the 5K as their “running buddy.”
Madi Racine, a Girls participant and fifth-grade student at Gilmore said she is “feeling really excited and nervous” about the upcoming 5K. Her mother will be her running buddy in the event.
Leadership Racine
Renee Dehne, a member of the current Leadership Racine class, said when visiting one of the Girls practices she was struck by the young ladies’ fearlessness.
“They weren’t afraid of sharing their feelings,” Dehne said.
Julie Anchondo, another leadership member, said she could tell the girls were really listening as they shared what they had learned the previous week and told the coaches how they planned to apply it in their lives.
There is a sliding pay scale for participation in the program, based on family income.
The full cost, which includes the 5K, materials for lessons and a T-shirt, is $175. More than half of the girls in the Southeastern Wisconsin program are on scholarship and pay between $0 and $20. Any girl who needs them is provided with a free pair of running shoes.
Jones said many times members of the community or girls don’t want to get involved because they’re not runners, but she said they don’t need to be.
“It’s just really not about the running it’s about moving, staying physically active and having a great time while you’re doing it,” Jones said.
Girls can run, walk or skip over the finish line of the 5K, she said.
