RACINE — The first of several new “welcome” signs in Racine was installed last week near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Three Mile Road.
This sign is just one of about 70 wayfinding signs to be erected Downtown and at entrances to the community, as part of a $300,000 city project. Although the majority of the signs are set to be erected Downtown, two more updated entry signs are to be placed at the intersection of Highway 20 and Perry Avenue and on Northwestern Avenue. In both those cases, the signs will denote where borders between Racine and Mount Pleasant are located.
Although the sign on Douglas Avenue — at one of the borders of Racine and Caledonia — is the only one installed so far, foundations for all the entry and wayfinding signs have already been constructed, according to Shannon Powell, communications consultant for the Office of the Mayor.
Michael’s Signs, the Racine company awarded the contract for the signs, is hoping to have the materials for the signs and have them built in late December and to then plans to begin installing them in early January.
The sign on Douglas was installed earlier than the others because it has a brick base, unlike the other signs which require the use of steel. Powell said that like many other businesses in the country, Michael’s is having a hard time getting its hands on steel at the moment.
The signs to be installed Downtown will include arrows to direct motorists and pedestrians. They will direct people to North Beach, the Racine Art Museum, Monument Square and other notable city landmarks.
The signs, designed by Corbin Design of Traverse City, Mich., are in the prairie style of Frank Lloyd Wright and are meant to fit in with their surroundings.
