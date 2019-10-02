{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — With a “woof woof” here and a “woof woof” there, Racine’s first in-city dog park officially opened Tuesday afternoon.

Owen Davies Dog Park

Nelson, a 2-year-old Labrador-Great Dane mix, runs at the new N. Owen Davies Dog Park on Tuesday afternoon

Mayor Cory Mason and a few others ceremonially marked the creation of the Owen Davies Dog Park, in the 1600 block of West Boulevard at Owen Davies Park.

Racine also has Johnson Park Dog Park at 4649 Highway 38, but it is entirely disconnected from the rest of the city and surrounded by the Village of Caledonia.

Mason was joined Tuesday by Dorothy Davies, widow of former Racine Mayor Owen Davies, for whom the new dog park is named.

“I am thrilled to announce that we will open today the first dog park within our city limits, which is really exciting,” Mason began.

The new Owen Davies Dog Park contains two separate enclosures: a 60- by 100-foot play area for smaller dogs; and a 60- by 200-foot play area for larger dogs.

Each side has a picnic table, and the large side has three benches and the smaller side two benches. Inside each enclosure are two dog waste bag dispensers.

Unlike many dog parks, each side has a separate entrance gate and exit gate.

And just outside the park entrance is a drinking fountain for both humans and dogs.

Owen Davies Dog Park

The new N. Owen Davies Dog Park, in the 1600 block of West Boulevard, was ceremonially opened Tuesday. Among its amenities is a drinking fountain with a lower bowl for dogs.

In addition to those amenities, the city forester will be adding trees, and next year the large-dog side will be getting some type of shelter, likely a gazebo, said Tom Molbeck, Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department director. The park will not get its own lighting, he said.

Amended ordinance

Dogs aren’t allowed in City of Racine parks unless they are leashed or within 10 feet of a pathway. But an amended ordinance, which was sponsored by 11th District Alderman Mary Land and adopted by the City Council this year, now allows for the creation of dedicated dog parks within city parks.

The amendment added just one sentence to the rules governing Racine’s parks, stating that dogs can be unleashed within designated, fenced and signed areas.

Owen Davies Dog Park

Coco, a 12-year-old toy poodle, sports a rain poncho during the on-and-off rain Tuesday afternoon as she visits the newly opened N. Owen Davies Dog Park in West Racine.

Dorothy Davies thanked former Alderman Jim Spangenberg who, she said, worked hard with her late husband to open N. Owen Davies Park. To help open the park, she said, an Oak Park neighborhood coalition held fundraisers such as bake sales and raised $60,000, then donated that money to the city.

“With that,” Mason said after Davies’ remarks, “if we could ask a couple of dogs to join us behind this ribbon, we want to do the ribbon cutting.”

Davies Dog Park

The new N. Owen Davies Dog Park, in the 1600 block of West Boulevard, was ceremonially opened Tuesday. From left here are Tom Molbeck, director of the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department; Dorothy Davies, widow of former Racine Mayor N. Owen Davies; Mayor Cory Mason; and 13th District Alderwoman Natalia Taft.

Like all city parks, the Owen Davies Dog Park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Reporter

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke

