RACINE — With a “woof woof” here and a “woof woof” there, Racine’s first in-city dog park officially opened Tuesday afternoon.
Nelson, a 2-year-old Labrador-Great Dane mix, runs at the new N. Owen Davies Dog Park on Tuesday afternoon
JAKE HILL, for The Journal Times
Mayor Cory Mason and a few others ceremonially marked the creation of the Owen Davies Dog Park, in the 1600 block of West Boulevard at Owen Davies Park.
Racine also has Johnson Park Dog Park at 4649 Highway 38, but it is entirely disconnected from the rest of the city and surrounded by the Village of Caledonia.
Mason was joined Tuesday by Dorothy Davies, widow of former Racine Mayor Owen Davies, for whom the new dog park is named.
“I am thrilled to announce that we will open today the first dog park within our city limits, which is really exciting,” Mason began.
The new Owen Davies Dog Park contains two separate enclosures: a 60- by 100-foot play area for smaller dogs; and a 60- by 200-foot play area for larger dogs.
Each side has a picnic table, and the large side has three benches and the smaller side two benches. Inside each enclosure are two dog waste bag dispensers.
Unlike many dog parks, each side has a separate entrance gate and exit gate.
And just outside the park entrance is a drinking fountain for both humans and dogs.
The new N. Owen Davies Dog Park, in the 1600 block of West Boulevard, was ceremonially opened Tuesday. Among its amenities is a drinking fountain with a lower bowl for dogs.
JAKE HILL, for The Journal Times
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.
×
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
In addition to those amenities, the city forester will be adding trees, and next year the large-dog side will be getting some type of shelter, likely a gazebo, said Tom Molbeck, Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department director. The park will not get its own lighting, he said.
Amended ordinance
Dogs aren’t allowed in City of Racine parks unless they are leashed or within 10 feet of a pathway. But an amended ordinance, which was sponsored by 11th District Alderman Mary Land and adopted by the City Council this year, now allows for the creation of dedicated dog parks within city parks.
The amendment added just one sentence to the rules governing Racine’s parks, stating that dogs can be unleashed within designated, fenced and signed areas.
Coco, a 12-year-old toy poodle, sports a rain poncho during the on-and-off rain Tuesday afternoon as she visits the newly opened N. Owen Davies Dog Park in West Racine.
JAKE HILL, for The Journal Times
Dorothy Davies thanked former Alderman Jim Spangenberg who, she said, worked hard with her late husband to open N. Owen Davies Park. To help open the park, she said, an Oak Park neighborhood coalition held fundraisers such as bake sales and raised $60,000, then donated that money to the city.
“With that,” Mason said after Davies’ remarks, “if we could ask a couple of dogs to join us behind this ribbon, we want to do the ribbon cutting.”
The new N. Owen Davies Dog Park, in the 1600 block of West Boulevard, was ceremonially opened Tuesday. From left here are Tom Molbeck, director of the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department; Dorothy Davies, widow of former Racine Mayor N. Owen Davies; Mayor Cory Mason; and 13
th District Alderwoman Natalia Taft.
JAKE HILL, for The Journal Times
Like all city parks, the Owen Davies Dog Park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Our favorite Root River photos
The Root River is one of Racine County’s greatest assets. The river offers recreational opportunities, adventures in learning and is home to many creatures.
Horlick Dam
Anglers set up at the base of the Horlick Dam on the Root River. Regional planning officials have recommended that the dam be removed. The Wisconsin DNR has given Racine County until 2024 to either fix the dam or demolish it.
SCOTT ANDERSON, Journal Times file photo
Riding the River
Rob Smage of Caledonia kayaks in the rapids on the Root River near Quarry Lake Park in Mount Pleasant Tuesday afternoon.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Root River
The Root River on Tuesday, August 2, 2016, as it runs along Horlick Drive in Racine.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@j
Root River
A view of the Root River from the bridge on Memorial Drive.
Photo courtesy of Yvonne M.
Root River
A Facebook fan shares this photo of a sunset reflected on the Root River.
Photo courtesy of Yvonne M.
Snow on the Docks
Snow covers a dock in the Root River near the Main Street Bridge Friday morning, April 8, 2016, people fish in the river.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Netting a Fish
Tim Zegland
of Blaine, Minn., brings a steelhead into his net on Friday afternoon while fishing in the Root River near the Horlick Dam.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Ice Fishing with Marley
Mike Pasciak, 33,
of Chicago ice-fishes with his dog, Marley, on Wednesday afternoon on the Root River near the State Street Bridge.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Just My Reflection and Me
A gull stands on the ice
in the Root River near the State Street Bridge on Friday afternoon.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Root River
Isaiah Zeitz, 9, of Racine, helps his brother, Jayden, 6, reel in a fish as they fish Thursday afternoon, October 8, 2015, in the Root River in Lincoln Park.
GREGORY SHAVER,
gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Root River
Mikayla Thomas, 9, a fourth-grader at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School gets water for an experiment during the WATERshed program Thursday morning, October 8, 2015, at the Root River Environmental Education Community Center, The program is an ecology-related field trip to the REC Center that fourth grade classes are taking to the Root River Environmental Education Community Center to learn about river ecology, especially the connection of the Root-Pike watershed's relationship with Lake Michigan. About 1,500 RUSD students are expected to go on this trip over the course of the month.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Root River
Lightning crackles over the Root River just west of Downtown Racine on Thursday evening, September 14, 2013 as a storm front moves over the area. This scene over the Root River was taken after about 60 failed attempts while standing over the river, unsheltered, in driving wind and rain. Each click of the shutter lasted about 20-30 seconds, each coming with my hope that lightning would strike while the shutter was open. / Scott Anderson
scott.anderson@journaltimes.com Buy this Photo at jtreprints.com
Scott Anderson
Root River
Anglers fish in the Root River on Monday, October 28, 2013 near Washington Park. / Scott Anderson
scott.anderson@journaltimes.com
Scott Anderson
Root River
Ducks rest on a log in the Root River as fourth-grade students from Janes Elementary School how to conduct water testing on water from the Root River the students collected Thursday morning, September 12, 2013. Fourth-grade students from Janes Elementary School spent the morning at the Root River Environmental Education Community Center, or REC, 1301 W. Sixth St. in Racine. The fourth-graders take a field trip to the REC annually, to learn about area watersheds. The students learn about the water cycle, make dirty water clean by filtering it, collect water samples and more.
Scott Anderson
Root River
Janes Elementary School students collect water from the Root River for testing Thursday morning, September 12, 2013. Fourth-grade students from Janes Elementary School spent the morning at the Root River Environmental Education Community Center, or REC, 1301 W. Sixth St. in Racine. The fourth-graders take a field trip to the REC annually, to learn about area watersheds. The students learn about the water cycle, make dirty water clean by filtering it, collect water samples and more.
Scott Anderson
Root River
Tyler McHone, 13, of Wonewoc, Wis., kayaks with his uncle Larry Hamrick, 61, of Racine, Thursday afternoon, July 2, 2015, in the Root River. McHone is visiting Racine.
GREGORY SHAVER,
gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Root River
Darrell Deschler, 48, Racine, takes time on March 23, 2015 to do some steelhead fishing on the root river near the Washington Park Golf Course. After a warm stretch, the Racine area saw a blanket of snow less than three days into spring.
SCOTT ANDERSON,
scott.anderson@journaltimes.com
Root River
A group of six mallard ducks time their plunge into the freezing waters of the Root River near Colonial Park on January 26, 2015.
SCOTT ANDERSON,
scott.anderson@journaltimes.com
Root River
Matt Mandeville, 32, of Boston, Mass., who works for a bio-tech company, fly fishes Thursday, afternoon, October 30, 2014, on the Root River in Lincoln Park. Mandeville was able to come to Racine to fish during a business trip to Chicago.
GREGORY SHAVER,
gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Root River
Nathan Piper, 6, of Racine, looks at the spawning fish that are making their way into the Root River Steelhead Facility Wednesday afternoon, October 29, 2014, during a stop at the facility after his mother picked him up from school.
GREGORY SHAVER,
gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Root River
Anthony Turner, 30, Racine, catches a chinook salmon on Monday afternoon, September 29, 2014 in the Root River near Lincoln Park in Racine, Wis. Turner was doing catch-and-release as the salmon were attempting to swim upstream in the shallow water of September 2014.
SCOTT ANDERSON,
scott.anderson@journaltimes.com
Root River
Canoeists and kayakers take to the Root River from the canoe launch at Island Park on Saturday afternoon, May 31, 2014 for the annual Root River Spring Paddle. The group paddled from Island Park to Rooney Park near the Racine Yacht Club where they hosted a party. The paddle was sponsored by the Root River Council, Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network, River Bend Nature Center and Root River Environmental Education Community Center. / Scott Anderson
scott.anderson@journaltimes.com
Scott Anderson
Root River
Ducks forage for food in the flowing waters of the Root River Wednesday afternoon, February 26, 2014, near the Horlick Dam.
Gregory Shaver
Root River
Two people kayaking in 2015.
Journal Times file photo
Root River paddle
Three people enjoy a paddle down the Root River after attending an ice cream social at the Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 W. Sixth St., on Sunday.
ALYSSA MAUK
alyssa.mauk@journaltimes.com
Frozen Root River
The Root River is shown in Island Park on Friday the day temperatures dropped below zero, with a minus-27 windchill, prompting Racine Unified schools to close and authorities to warn people to stay inside or bundle up.
STEPHANIE JONES, stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com
Goin' fishing
Four men are seen fishing next to the dam on the Root River alongside the Riverside Inn, 3700 Northwestern Ave., on Tuesday. The Root River is known for coho salmon, brown trout and steelheads. Fall rains have had the river running high over the past week. The United States Geological Survey reports that the river's gauge height increased from about 2½ feet on Sept. 19 up to around 3¾ feet on Sunday.
ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Great idea, but if there is no lighting, why would the park be open until 10:00?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.