Racine's cyberattacker still a mystery, but FBI says Oshkosh's ransomware came from Russia

“I don’t want anybody paying that ransom because if you do, then their (the hackers’) business model is affirmed, and they’re going to keep doing this over and over,” he said.

Backup systems key

The primary lessons learned by Racine and Oshkosh have been on the importance of backups and the necessity of caution.

In Racine, MIS staffers have used antiquated magnetic tape data storage backups to restore lost data, a slow but necessary process. In Oshkosh, three days’ worth of emails and several hours’ worth of data were rendered unrecoverable without bowing to the demands of the hacker(s).

“We weren’t doing backups on weekends. We’re doing them now,” Rohloff said. “The real challenge to get us totally back up to speed is getting all of our hardware … confirmed that they’re clean.”

Oshkosh also plans to invest more time in training employees to recognize fishy emails, Rohloff said, to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again. Racine is looking at doing something similar, Powell said, that may include partnering with Racine County or Gateway Technical College.

“Cybersecurity,” Racine City Clerk Tara Coolidge said, “is something we’re always going to have to look out for.”

“Cybersecurity is something we’re always going to have to look out for.” Tara Coolidge, Racine city clerk

Christina Lieffring of The Journal Times contributed reporting to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.