RACINE — Members of Racine Founder’s Rotary Club, along with Racine firefighters, technical college trainers, physical and occupational therapists and a hospital director of medical imaging, will travel to Punta Gorda, Belize, in April to provide training and equipment to bolster medical services in the poverty-stricken community on the northeastern coast of Central America.

“As an active club of Rotary International, Racine Founder’s Rotary Club is pleased that we can participate in worldwide opportunities to make a difference,” said Steen Sanderhoff, local Rotarian and district grants committee chair. “Along with the Belize trip, we’ve also actively participated in Ukraine, Kurdistan and Guatemalan projects.”

Preparations for this trip have been a year in the making.

Rotarians (five from Racine and one from Elkhorn) traveled to the Punta Gorda in February 2022 to determine the needs in the community of 6,000 surrounded by 42 Mayan villages with an additional 40,000 people who access local services.

Punta Gorda Rotarians hosted the group and arranged meetings with 15 local nonprofits and government support groups, along with tours of the local hospital, clinic, schools, library, fire department, bank and market.

“On the first trip we were primarily there to assess the situation — although we did bring along 15 suitcases full of medical and school supplies and built a new walkway for the medical clinic,” organizers Kevin Cookman and Loretta Baxter explained. “This time we’re headed back to accomplish three specific projects with help from volunteers with professional expertise.”

Cookman explained the scope of the upcoming trip: “Our plan is to take two Gateway Technical College training specialists, who are American Heart Association-certified in CPR, and two City of Racine firelighters, who will train Punta Gorda firefighters in CPR and various rescue techniques to lay the groundwork for the addition of EMS services for the volunteer fire department.

“We will also take physical and occupational therapists to assist and support a right-out-of-college physical therapy grad to set up therapy services in the Hillside Clinic, as well as provide training for the visiting nurses team from Hillside. They will assist families with disabled members to best navigate daily cares at home.”

“The third project will use the expertise from a hospital director of medical imaging who will visit the Punta Gorda Hospital and Hillside Clinic to assess current capability and determine what digital X-ray machine they might need,” Baxter said. “Right now they are on outdated analog equipment that uses the old-style X-ray plates.”

The $25,000 budget for the trip includes travel and expenses for the specialists, CPR training equipment, shipping for equipment donated by the fire department and the cost of imaging equipment. Local Rotarians and their spouses will pay for their own expenses, as they did for the first trip.

Funding for the trip is coming from various sources, including Racine Founder’s Rotary Foundation, Elkhorn Rotary Club, and various individuals and foundations that support Rotary’s work.

The team hopes to raise another $5,000 before the trip to purchase CPR practice units, AEDs and needed firefighting tools for the Punta Gorda Fire Department. In addition, the group will once again collect medical and school supplies to hopefully fill another 20 suitcases.

Donations

Donations of supplies may be dropped off at Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., Racine, WI 53404. Monetary donations may be mailed to the same address, with checks made payable to the Racine Founders Rotary Foundation with Punta Gorda Training Team in the memo line.

“While the Racine Founder’s Rotary Club is known locally for such projects as Post Prom, Strive Scholarships and our investment in local parks, we’re also very committed to doing our part to make the world a better place,” said Laura DeGroot, club president.