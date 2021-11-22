Racine residents: Vaccinate your kids before the holidays, meet Santa, earn $50

RACINE — The Racine Public Health Department is hosting a special kids-focused vaccine clinic on Wedneday to ensure youths are able to celebrate the holidays safely.

At the clinic, which is to be held at City Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., children and their parents can get vaccinated against COVID-19, meet Santa and receive coloring books, crayons and candy canes. City of Racine residents, including those ages 5-11, also are eligible to receive a $50 gift card for getting vaccinated.

Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said the clinic lines up well with school being out of session Wednesday.

"We know people plan to travel and host gatherings to celebrate the holidays this year, and the safest way to do that is for adults AND kids to get vaccinated," Bowersox said in a statement. "Additionally, city residents age 5 and up can receive the $50 incentive, which is a great way for kids to earn some money to buy presents for their parents this year."

The clinic is set for the lower level of City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

The Public Health Department is asking that attendees register in advance at racinepublichealth.as.me/schedule.php to ensure vaccine availability.

