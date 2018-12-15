Try 1 month for 99¢
RACINE — Al Smith and Keith Hicks want to make sure kids from low-income families will have at least one gift this year.

This weekend, the group is hosting “Keith’s Kristmas for the Kids.” At 3 p.m. Sunday, at 2045 Mead St., to give presents to kids who are from low-income families.

Those interested in donating toys should call 262-321-8709.

In the past, Smith, who is black, has dressed up like Santa so kids can see someone that looks like them as Santa.

“We’re trying to help the kids have something,” Smith said. “We’re just giving back to the community.”

