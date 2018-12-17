RACINE — Laughter filled the room and toys lined the tables at 2045 Mead St. Sunday afternoon.
Dozens of children gathered inside for an early Christmas surprise.
Al Smith and Keith Hicks have hosted their annual “Keith’s Kristmas for the Kids” since 2016, and this year, they wanted to make it better than ever.
“Every year, I want to see this event continue to grow,” Hicks said. “I was blessed to have a great mother as a kid and she always made Christmas good for us; I want to make sure that these kids get exactly that and more.”
Giving back to the community
Dressing up as Santa meant a lot to one Racine resident for a number of different reasons.
Ralph Swift, 54, described himself as having been a bad element in the community and wanted to do something that would change that perception.
“I’m just trying to give back to the community that I used to take from,” Swift said. “My cousin (Keith) reached out to me with the opportunity to dress up as black Santa and I was more than happy to help out.”
Swift said he was released from prison in October 2015 and that he is on the road to recovery.
“I’m on the right path now, and it’s only through the grace of God that I’m here today,” he said.
“I had to go to federal prison in Duluth, Minn., and my cousin reached out to me when I had nowhere else to turn. I haven’t been in any trouble since being released and I just want to do the right things, for the right reasons, when no one is looking.”
Smith, 47, said he was fortunate to have a family that always put out gifts on Christmas Day.
“We had it all when I was a kid,” Smith said. “I was lucky, but now it’s my turn to help give back to the community that gave so much to me when I was growing up.”
Volunteers’ perspective
Willona McBride, 42, signed up for the event as a volunteer because she wanted to put a smile on all the children’s faces.
“This might be the only gifts that some of these kids get this Christmas,” McBride said. “So it was important for me to come out here today.”
Another volunteer, Judy Harris, 59, was attracted to the event because of the joy she gets from helping people.
“I love stuff like this,” Harris said. “It’s a beautiful thing to give back the community; there’s nothing better than seeing the kids happy.”
Making the children happy
Korinthian Smith, 14, is Al’s son. He said he wanted to help make Christmas special for others.
“I just wanted to help out,” Smith said. “It’s great that I can make someone else’s day a little better by giving them a gift.”
As children lined up to sit on Santa’s lap, James Carter Jr., 3, exclaimed, “I want a truck for Christmas!”
In the past, Hicks and Smith have dressed up like Santa so kids can see someone that looks like them as the big man in the red suit.
“We wanted a black experience,” Hicks said. “When the kids see Santa as a black man, they see someone that they can identify with.
“I’m going to do this event for as long as I am able to.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.