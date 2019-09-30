RACINE — Whether its mass shootings that grab the nation’s attention or smaller incidents of people being shot in the City of Racine, gun violence is front of mind for a lot of people.
“Clearly we have to do something more in-depth in regards to gun violence,” said Mount Pleasant resident Angela Boutwell. “It’s only increasing.”
Boutwell was one of about two dozen people who attended a town hall meeting on gun violence hosted by Rhetor News, a small online news start-up, on Saturday at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine; Josh Pade, a Democratic congressional candidate for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District; and psychiatrist Dr. Karin Tamerius, who appeared via video conference, were present to discuss their feelings on gun violence and hear stories from residents.
Those in attendance talked about their own stories of how gun violence has affected them. Dyland Weather told a story about how his daughter and grandchildren were shot in their home in Chicago.
Many times, the death of Ty’ Rese West and relationships with police were mentioned. West was fatally shot by a Mount Pleasant police sergeant in June while reportedly not cooperating with police orders and having a weapon. Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson announced on Sept. 18 that Sgt. Eric Giese, the officer involved in the shooting, would not be charged.
The decision not to charge the officer has sparked a recall for Hanson’s seat.
Weather asked Pade, if he was in office, what he would do regarding the West case.
Pade said he would encourage the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the case to see if West’s civil rights were violated.
“It’s tragic,” Pade said. “It should not happen … there should be communication, there should be accountability, there should be transparency. From the top down, there needs to be pressure to ensure that those systems are put in place.”
Pade also said if he were in Congress, he would push to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study the health effects of gun violence, and for a ban on assault weapons.
“The rights of gun owners are at risk because of the lack of responsible gun safety legislation,” Pade said. “This is about safety. It’s not about controlling people’s lives. It’s about making sure our schools, our churches, our shopping centers are safe from violence.”
Possible special session
Neubuaer talked about several pieces of proposed legislation that she believes could reduce the amount of gun violence.
Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have been supportive of proposals for “red flag laws,” which would allow a judge, in certain situations, to temporally suspend a person’s ability to possess firearms. Republicans have stated these proposals violate a person’s Second Amendment right to own a gun.
“Since the red flags law was introduced, I’ve heard from way more people who are opposed to it than those who are supportive,” Neubauer said. “And that’s not because I think people in Racine are not supportive, we know what those statistics look like, but also know that you all need to reach out and let legislators know how you feel about these bills.”
It’s expected that Evers will call a special session on the proposed gun legislation; Neubauer encouraged the crowd to contact their state legislators and share how they feel about the proposals.
“It’s possible for our Speaker, Robin Vos, to gavel in and gavel out, and not take up these issues,” Neubauer said. “So it is particularly important right now, as that conversation goes on and once that special session is called, for people to reach out and share why they want to see us meet and have this conversation.”
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Republican who represents the Wisconsin 1st Congressional District, was invited to the event but could not attend due to a scheduling conflict.
Steil issued a statement saying gun violence occurs “far too often” and tjat he’s committed to finding solutions.
“One area that must be addressed is identifying the early signs of mental health problems,” Steil said adding he held a forum on children’s mental health to highlight the best practices that can be replicated in other school districts. “I voted for a nonpartisan funding increase for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) so states can improve criminal and mental health records of gun buyers. I also helped introduce the Mass Violence Prevention (MVP) act to strengthen law enforcement efforts by increasing their resources and ensuring the courts prosecute criminals who use guns illegally.”
Overall, Boutwell said, she enjoyed the event, but more work needs to be done to address this issue.
“There are some underlining factors that go much deeper than we talked about today,” Boutwell said. “We talked a little bit about PTSD and about disabilities … mental challenges cannot be seen; you just have to know what’s going on and the guns wind up in the hands of the wrong people that should not have a gun.”
The oath of office must have changed. I thought it said "uphold the Constitution." Clowns like Tony, Cory and Greta want to TAKE guns away FROM LAW ABIDING citizens. It's the criminal who obtains the guns illegally and uses those guns to commit crimes.
Tyrese had a stolen gun. Tyrese had a stolen gun. Tyrese had a stolen gun.
Stolen is criminal act.
Reading the article and looking at the pics--begs the question why are there so few black people in the audience for an event that was nothing more than a liberal talking points get out the vote event? Oh yeah, why do people vote for a person like Neubauer when she's is nothing more than Cory Mason Lite?
