Racine resident reports fire after seeing flames coming from fish tank

RACINE — A house fire was called in early Monday morning after the occupant allegedly saw fire coming from her fish tank and heard popping noises.

The home owner lost an estimated $40,000 as a result of this fire. No injuries were reported, according to a press release from the City of Racine Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 2314 Geneva St. Monday just after 6 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but the blaze originated in the first floor dining room, according to the release.

Fire crews responded and contained the fire to the dining room while the owner waited outside. She will be staying with family until repairs are made.

The Racine Police Department also assisted in this incident.

The Racine Fire Department is reminding residents to place smoke alarms on all levels of their homes and outside sleeping areas.

