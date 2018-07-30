RACINE — A Racine resident has been reportedly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials since July 24.
Case High School graduate Ricardo Fierro, 39, was picked up by ICE officials at his home on July 24 after leaving his mother’s house, according to a source close to the family.
The arrest has caused some outrage within the Racine community and some prominent local officials have sent letters in support of Fierro, including the mayor and county executive.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, wrote a letter stating that Fierro was brought to the United States as a minor more than 20 years ago and “after graduating from J.I. Case High School, Ricardo started a family and found a job, developing a reputation as a local entrepreneur.”
“Ricardo has chased the American Dream, building a life for himself and his family in Racine while others often chose to leave,” Neubauer said. “He is a devoted father and he has proven himself to be a hard worker. Ricardo gives back more than he receives from our community, whether it is through his work or as a longtime community advocate with the Racine Interfaith Coalition … Ricardo has gone to great lengths to be a law-abiding, contributing member of the community he loves.”
Neubauer has called for Fierro’s release and added “the American people have seen and heard heartbreaking stories of families torn apart by ICE. Last week, it happened right here in Racine.”
According to court records, Fierro has received citations for driving without a license this past February and in 2015.
Mayor, county executive show support
Racine Mayor Cory Mason called Fierro a “model resident of the City of Racine” and said Fierro worked with previous-Mayor John Dickert in an advisory role “mostly with regard to immigration issues.”
“I can attest to his character, his work ethic, and his efforts to work for citizenship for many years,” Mason wrote. “Although he may be undocumented, I consider him a model resident of Racine and wish there were hundreds more like him. Racine would be a better city as a result.”
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave wrote a letter on behalf of Fierro after being informed by Racine Interfaith Coalition co-president Linda Boyle.
“I have known Ricardo Fierro to be a loving husband and father, and dedicated church member who strives to make a difference in the community,” Delagrave wrote. “Ricardo has a spirit that makes the people around him better — lifting them up and making the Racine area a more welcoming place to live. Like others who have met him, I am pleased to speak to Ricardo’s character and positive impact he has made on the community.”
Boyle said Fierro was a dedicated member to the Racine Interfaith Coalition and was involved with the Racine Unified School District by being a member of the middle school transformation committee and RUSD Diversity and Equity Task Force.
“There are few people more dedicated to the Racine community than Ricardo Fierro,” Boyle said in a statement. “As the father of seven children of U.S. citizenship, responsible son and brother, Ricardo’s detention has presented an unimaginable hardship to his family and loved ones.”
According to Boyle, the Fierro family has received more than 50 letters of support and said that shows “his value and importance to our community.
“The possibility that we might lose this fine man to deportation has galvanized people from all walks of life and political beliefs,” Boyle said. “I have never seen anything like this before.”
The Racine Interfaith Coalition is planning a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Monument Square in Downtown Racine.
A community prayer vigil/rally is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, also at Monument Square.
Officials at Immigration and Customs Enforcement were unavailable for comment.