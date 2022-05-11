Racine resident Al Meronek still riding motorcycles at 90

RACINE — In the 1990s and early 2000s, when Don Meronek or one of his siblings wanted to plan a birthday party or any family get together, they knew they had to ask their father, Al Meronek, first.

“He’d pull out his magazines, and say, ‘well, I got this rally this weekend, this rally this weekend,’” Don said. “Everything was always planned around his rallies.”

The rallies in question were motorcycle rallies. There weren’t very many that he didn’t go to.

“If they were advertised, we were gone,” Al said.

Alfred “Al” or “Monk” Meronek, 90, has been riding motorcycles for 70 years. He’s traveled to 49 U.S. states on a motorcycle; the only state he hasn’t traveled to is Hawaii. He said he’s short about 200 miles of going 1 million miles on motorcycles — he hopes to make the 1 million mile club in a few weeks after riding to Stevens Point with the family, as his love of motorcycles has been passed down to most of the family.

A love for riding

Al is a Wisconsin native. He grew up in Stevens Point, lived in Milwaukee for 22 years and has lived in Racine for the last 42 years.

Al got his first Harley-Davidson motorcycle in 1952, the same year he joined the U.S. Navy. They were allowed to bring the motorcycles aboard a ship. He had some friends who would go riding all the time, and he became jealous, he said.

“I says, ‘boy, I’d like to do that.’ The next thing I know, they says, ‘hey, we found a bike for you to buy.’”

He bought that bike and has owned one ever since. He’s mainly ridden BMW motorcycles — throughout his life he’s owned five BMWs and three Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Al said he can’t pick a favorite; all of the bikes he’s ridden have been good. He said BMW provides a better ride, but Harley-Davidson provides better endurance.

“Harley will show a Beemer up anytime,” Al said.

His children noted if Al wasn’t riding, he’d just be sitting around all day. During the winter, his family hears him mope about how he can’t wait to get back on his motorcycle.

“In my age, what would I do? I mean what can I do?” asked Al. “It’s a good thing to do in the summertime when there’s nothing else to do. Instead of sitting in the tavern and drink(ing), you go for a ride.”

Al and his wife, Florence, had three sons and one daughter. They all ride motorcycles except for one son. Additionally, three out of seven grandchildren ride. Al has nine great-grandchildren, but none are of driving age.

Al took his children for rides as soon as they were big enough. Then as soon as they were old enough, they bought their own motorcycles, all of varying brands. Those family members who own bikes ride together.

“Nothing better than the whole family getting together, going out for a ride,” Don said. “We do that all the time, we just go for bike rides. It’s a good excuse to get together.”

Al’s granddaughter Jessica Meronek added riding motorcycles together is great family time that allows them to make memories.

Don said the family may consider getting jackets or patches with their family nickname: The Meronek Riders.

When they’re out riding, Al surprises onlookers with how long he’s been riding. Some even take pictures.

“It’s cool. It’s like you’re riding with a famous person,” Don said.

Looking back over his 70-year motorcycling career, Al said he enjoys everything about riding them, except for when it rains.

“I got caught plenty of times in the rain,” he said, emphasizing the word “plenty.”

Memories

The only motorcycle accident Al ever got into was when he was on his way to Minnesota — but he never arrived. He fell into a ditch and broke his leg.

His children said the accident may have occurred because it was too soon after Florence’s death for Al to be out riding. Florence died in 2007 and it was his first trip without her. Otherwise, his memories atop motorcycles have been positive.

He’s been a part of the Cobras motorcycle club and the Belle City Beemers, the BMW motorcycle enthusiast club, almost his whole life. He’s still an active member in the Beemers.

Some memories he recalled included going to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally three or four times, traveling to Daytona, Florida, to Canada, Mexico, Pike’s Peak in Colorado, to Arizona and Alaska. Florence rode with him, as well as two other couples.

The six frequently made up plans on the fly. Al said he asked the group once where the best place to go was. One of the six told the group that lobsters are cheap in Maine.

“The next day, we were on the way to Maine, just to get a lobster,” Al said, smiling. “And they weren’t cheap. They weren’t any cheaper than they are around here.”

Another memory was when the six traveled to Florida, because they were hoping for nice weather. However, when they got there, it was 27 degrees. Florence froze, Al said, and couldn’t get off her bike. He had to pull her off.

“Once she got off the bike, her famous words were, ‘never will I get on that stupid thing again,’” he said. “That’s what came right out of her mouth.”

But the next morning, she was back ready to go. Florence kept riding her motorcycle until the day she died. Al said he hopes to follow her lead.

“When I can’t get on that thing,” he said, “that’s when I’ll quit riding.”

