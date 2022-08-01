Racine reports first confirmed case of monkeypox, risk to public is 'low'

Experience

“It is nothing I would ever wish on anybody,” Chicago resident Josh Watson, still recovering from excruciating monkeypox symptoms, told HealthDay News this week.

On the first day of his illness “I woke up with a sore throat, which I didn’t think too much about," the 33-year-old said. "But by the afternoon my lymph nodes were sore, I noticed a lesion forming on the roof of my mouth, and my throat was worse.” That was on a Friday. By Monday morning, Watson was suffering severe headaches, body aches and had lesions.

“After I was diagnosed, I got worse, much worse,” Watson said. “I was really tired. And I had clusters of lesions in the back of my throat. I couldn’t eat solid food. And I ended up getting a large lesion on my uvula,” the fleshy nob that hangs down at the back of the throat. “That made it hard to drink.”

“At first, it was a little painful to have a bowel movement. But then it progressed to the point where I was moaning and crying, even with stool softeners," Watson said. "And my prostate became inflamed, making it hard to pee. I have a very high tolerance for pain, but I think this was like a 9 or 10 out of 10. The pressure inside was so bad I couldn’t even sit up.”

He ended up being admitted to an emergency room, although his symptoms are now receding after receiving a two-week supply of the first and only anti-pox medication in the United States.

He likely caught the virus while partying in Dallas around the Fourth of July holiday.

— Alan Mozes, HealthDay News