Racine reports first confirmed case of monkeypox, risk to public is 'low'

RACINE — The City of Racine has identified its first confirmed case of monkeypox, Health Officer Dottie-Kay Bowersox announced Monday.
Isolation and contract tracing are key strategies to limit transmission of monkeypox. The risk to the general public is low, Bowersox said.
“We are taking monkeypox very seriously and the City of Racine Public Health Department is working proactively to protect the public and prevent further spread of the disease,” Bowersox said in a statement. “Public health is well positioned to meet the evolving health needs of our community through disease investigation strategies.”
Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. People with monkeypox generally develop a characteristic skin rash or lesions. Additional symptoms including fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes may also occur.
Typically, people become infected with monkeypox by having direct contact with the skin lesions, scabs or body fluids of an infected person, through prolonged face-to-face exposure to respiratory secretions, or through touching items such as clothing that previously touched the infectious rash.
Most people recover in two to four weeks without need for treatment, although vaccinations and antiviral medications can be used to prevent and treat monkeypox. There is currently a limited supply of the vaccine in the United States, although more is expected to become available in the coming weeks and months.
The first deaths outside of Africa due to monkeypox this year were reported within the last week in Brazil, Spain and India.
Actions to consider to reduce the risk of monkeypox include:
- Avoiding large gatherings, particularly parties like raves and festivals, where there is often lots of close body contact with others.
- Asking any partner, especially new partners whose health status and recent travel history you are not familiar with, if they have any symptoms of monkeypox.
- Staying informed by reading information on cdc.gov.
While monkeypox is not explicitly a sexually transmitted disease, it can be (and has been) spread through sexual contact during the current international outbreak.
In the current outbreak, 13 cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin as of Friday with 5,189 cases confirmed nationally.