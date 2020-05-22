Racine releases reopening plan, restaurants will be able to open with 50% capacity Tuesday

RACINE — The City of Racine published its "Forward Racine" reopening plan on Friday morning.
The plan details how businesses in each industry present in Racine will — and won't — be able to resume business starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.
If Racine sees a spike in cases — the coronavirus's spread in the city currently ranks among the fastest rates of spread for any city in the country — the reopening plan can be backtracked, according to Mayor Cory Mason and Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox.
Police Chief Art Howell said that those who do not follow the city's new rules will face citation and be identified publicly online for not following the order.
The plan will be re-evaluated on June 30, when more restrictions may be rolled back.
Racine is one of a handful of municipalities in Wisconsin with restrictions still in place after the Supreme Court overturned the statewide Safer at Home on May 13.
The city is now facing multiple lawsuits, calling for Racine's Safer at Home to be overturned. City Attorney Scott Letteney says that Racine's order is still legal, and that the Supreme Court's decision only said that how Safer at Home was enforced was illegal. Since there still is an outbreak in the City of Racine, the local public health administrator is still allowed to make such an order.
New guidelines
Within the plan, restaurants will be able to open in-person dining with 50% seating capacity. All retail businesses will be able to reopen but must follow the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's general and retail guidelines.
Gyms and other "indoor recreational facilities" will be allowed to reopen Tuesday, but with a limit to only 10 people inside at any one time.
"Personal care establishments" such as hair salons or tattoo parlors will also be allowed to reopen by followed WEDC guidelines.
Movie theaters and other "indoor places of arts and culture" will be allowed to reopen with capacity limited based on the square footage of the facility.
Zoos and farmers markets will also be able to reopen with capacity limited based on the square footage of the facility.
Outdoor playgrounds, skate parks and splash pads will remain closed until at least June 30.
This story will be updated.
Car test
Waiting on foot and on scooter
Waiting in cars
Walking to the testing site
Ready to roll
Checking in
Racinians tell us why they wanted to get tested for coronavirus
Drive-up and walk-up
Waiting to be tested
Curtis Walls gets tested
Julio Negron
Getting info
Brian Paulhus
Test in vehicle
Foggy testing site
Mayor Mason in a mask
