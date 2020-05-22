Racine releases reopening plan, restaurants will be able to open with 50% capacity Tuesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — The City of Racine published its "Forward Racine" reopening plan on Friday morning.

The plan details how businesses in each industry present in Racine will — and won't — be able to resume business starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

If Racine sees a spike in cases — the coronavirus's spread in the city currently ranks among the fastest rates of spread for any city in the country — the reopening plan can be backtracked, according to Mayor Cory Mason and Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox.

Police Chief Art Howell said that those who do not follow the city's new rules will face citation and be identified publicly online for not following the order.

The plan will be re-evaluated on June 30, when more restrictions may be rolled back.

Racine is one of a handful of municipalities in Wisconsin with restrictions still in place after the Supreme Court overturned the statewide Safer at Home on May 13.