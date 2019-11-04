RACINE — While the city’s tax rate is decreasing, fees on the other hand are going up, including the city’s recycling fee and several additional charges that affect businesses.
For 2020, the biggest proposed fee changes are:
- The almost doubling of the waste disposal/recycling fee — from $28.59 up to $56.79 — which means the city’s recycling program will no longer need to receive money from the general levy and can fund itself with fees alone. Recycling across the country has become much less profitable since the end of 2017, when China stopped accepting “foreign waste.”
- The creation of a fire protection charge (also known as the hydrant fee). The estimated cost of that for the typical homeowner will be $68.76 per year, or $17.19 per quarter, as a direct charge from the Water Utility.
- The stormwater utility fee is scheduled to go up from $123.77 to $131.19 per year; an increase of 62 cents per month for the typical homeowner.
- The proposed cost for new conditional use permits increased by $100, up to $795. This change was primarily driven by new publication requirements passed by the state Legislature, according to Matthew Rejc, manager of housing and community development for the City of Racine.
Maximizing the value of taxes
The tax rate in Racine dropped for the third straight year: from $16.93 in 2017 down to $14.92 in 2020. That consistent decline can be largely attributed to rising property assessments.
But the city has restructured several costs, moving them from being paid out of the tax levy to having them paid via direct fees. This strategy is basically a workaround of state-imposed expenditure restraint and levy limits. Without being able to raise taxes, municipalities across the state — including Racine — are getting creative to pay for ongoing operations and new projects.
Parks
One change in the proposed 2020 budget, which is available for download on the city’s website, is the inclusion of a list of proposed fee changes. This is in order to avoid another dust-up, such as what happened when Salmon-A-Rama was caught off-guard by increased fees.
In February, Salmon-A-Rama requested the city reduce the fees, a request that was first denied by the Finance and Personnel Committee. But Racine Mayor Cory Mason later recommended that all fees be brought back down to 2018 levels after his staff checked the minutes from the 2019 budget hearings and discovered that Parks and Recreation Director Tom Molbeck did not submit a fee schedule for 2019 for City Council approval.
The biggest changes to the proposed 2020 Parks Department fees have been packaged into different levels of events: Level I includes small local fundraisers and walks/runs, while Level IV is for a large or extensive national event, festival, etc. The idea with those levels is that instead of paying for each individual item an organization uses or requires for their event, they are sold as packages based on the size of the event.
Because the whole system has been restructured to include items in packages that would otherwise be priced individually, the proposed cost increases range from an extra $275 for a Level I local event to an extra $2,125 for a Level IV event organized by nonresidents.
Events organized by residents are priced lower than events organized by non-residents. Civic and nonprofit entities can apply to receive 30% off their event fees.
You have free articles remaining.
Other fee increases in the Parks Department include season passes for the boat launch as well as fees for adult activities. Almost all the cemetery’s burial prices have also increased, mostly by $10 to $20.
Fire Department
Many Fire Department fees have not been adjusted in a decade, but that is likely to change in 2020. The proposed increases are as follows:
- The increases for basic life support services range from $100 to $337; so prices go from $200 for basic on-site care and $675 for basic response/transport of a non-resident to $300 for on-site care and $1,012.50 for basic response/transport of a non-resident.
- For advanced life support, increases range from $337 to $450; so prices go from $675 for advanced life support response and transport and $900 for tier 2 advanced life support and transport of a non-resident to 1,012.50 for advanced life support and transport and $1,350 for tier 2 advanced life support and transport of a non-resident.
Almost all fire code violation fees are also proposed to increase. Fire Chief Steve Hansen said they have not gone up for more than 10 years and the current fees do not cover the cost of code enforcement. He stated that the fees should be covered by businesses and should not be paid by residents.
“What we collect is very often less than 50% of what is billed,” Hansen stated via email.
In 2018, the department billed for $6 million but only collected 30% of that. Hansen said over 85% of ambulance billings are for Medicare, Medicaid and self-pay transports, the reimbursements for which are fixed by the state and federal government and “come nowhere near the cost of providing the service.”
“Taxpayers of Racine are subsidizing these transports, which is not fair,” Hansen wrote. “This adjustment brings our fees more closely in line with our neighboring communities and similar sized communities.”
Other fee increases
Other departments have proposed raising their fees, though those have less of an impact on homeowners and a greater impact on current or new businesses operating in Racine.
- Health Department fees are expected to jump by an average of 6.5%. Some fees were decreased, such as community pool inspections, and in other cases the proposed increase was only $1. The charge for food safety inspections and environmental health inspections at facilities are expected to go up, Director Dottie-Kay Bowersox explained via email. The Health Department does a fee comparison with comparable jurisdictions every two years to create its fees, Bowersox said.
- The biggest proposed changes are regarding hotel and motel inspections, which have been divided up according to the number of rooms at the hotel or motel. Instead of one flat rate, the price ranges from $540 for facilities with five to 30 rooms to $1,335 for a facility with more than 200 rooms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
Just sad.. and remember this to all who voted in Mason, Evers. This is your fault your taxes keep going up and nothing will get better with these jokes.
Racine's recycling program? What exactly does this accomplish other than to empty the pockets of taxpayers. Would be quite interesting to see what a ton of garbage yields in "recyclables".
It’s so misleading, even though the tax rate has gone down the tax bill has gone up, and for another year it will go up, way up!
Aren’t all the taxpayers pleased the way the City of Racine is still keeping out tax rate down? Wasn’t keeping the tax rate and raising the appraisal of property a great money grabbing idea? The city isn’t going to stop getting rid of services to residents and businesses by allowing each and every one of us to pay more. How about charging a property owner a buck each time DPW empties one of its expensive trash containers? Maybe a fee for each time a snowplow clears the street by your property will help. Here’s an idea I don’t think the mayor has thought about yet? Let’s put up toll gates at each entry and exit to Racine, I’m sure that would be a crowd pleaser.
What are you thinking Racine? NOT. You are chasing people right out of Dodge/Racine. Recycling isn't even profitable for anyone anymore and the city squeezes, squeezes, squeezes, squeezes and think its people have stupid on their foreheads? When is the next election? Racinians wake up. We have to do something.
Smile all you Racine taxpayers!!! Smile, grab you ankles, and bend over!! You people must really love it!!! Nothing ever changes!
Racine---The Democrat fee machine. LMAO
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.