RACINE — In February, Focus on Community along with the YMCA announced a new fundraiser — the chance to rappel seven stories down the side of the Downtown YMCA building.
It was called “Over the Edge Racine.”
Anyone who raised $1,000 or more during the campaign would earn the right to dangle from the east side of the YMCA rooftop, 725 Lake Ave., then rappel 80 feet down the side to the ground while tethered by two ropes.
It was originally scheduled for this weekend.
Unfortunately, Focus on Community Executive Director Jason Meekma said they fell short of their registration goal and would have lost money on the event.
He said he would like to try to hold the event again, possibly during a different time of year.
But no new date has yet been scheduled.
Anyone who wanted a refund was able to get one, he said. Others opted to stay registered for a future event.
Sure does seem like a lot of "events" scheduled in Racine get cancelled. Maybe word has finally gotten out about what a gutter this once fine city has turned into? City "leaders" think that hugs and handshakes are the cure. Clearly they are not.
Do everyone a favor and leave then!
The Caped Cuckold is back. Your mom loves that big C A W K I give her every night, I wouldn't want her to go through withdrawals Cucky.
C'mon Cappysader...he has a point!! I'll tell what would be cool and raise money is a huge North beach stage built and a big name band for a night at the beach concert!! Lots of room at the beach, and face it slightly north and you can blast all day and night...We have the BEACH..and this city does not Use it...I for one would not hesitate to...
