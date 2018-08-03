Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Downtown YMCA
The Racine Family YMCA and Focus on Community in February announced a joint fundraiser, called Over the Edge Racine, that would allow people who raise $1,000 to rappel seven stories down the east side of the Downtown YMCA building, 725 Lake Ave. However, not enough people signed up and the event, scheduled for this weekend, was canceled. 

 MICHAEL BURKE, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — In February, Focus on Community along with the YMCA announced a new fundraiser — the chance to rappel seven stories down the side of the Downtown YMCA building.

It was called “Over the Edge Racine.”

Anyone who raised $1,000 or more during the campaign would earn the right to dangle from the east side of the YMCA rooftop, 725 Lake Ave., then rappel 80 feet down the side to the ground while tethered by two ropes.

It was originally scheduled for this weekend.

Unfortunately, Focus on Community Executive Director Jason Meekma said they fell short of their registration goal and would have lost money on the event.

He said he would like to try to hold the event again, possibly during a different time of year.

But no new date has yet been scheduled.

Anyone who wanted a refund was able to get one, he said. Others opted to stay registered for a future event.

