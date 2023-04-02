RACINE — A hotly contested race for Wisconsin Supreme Court mobilized abortion rights supporters Saturday at a rally pushing support for women’s healthcare in Tuesday’s election.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin activists gathered at Monument Square in Downtown Racine before fanning out to knock on doors or campaign via telephone.

The group supports liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz over conservative Dan Kelly in a race that could decide the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s majority ideological orientation on abortion rights and other issues.

As a potential bellwether for the national political climate heading into the 2024 presidential campaign, the court race has drawn widespread attention and millions of dollars in outside support for both candidates.

Janet Serrano, regional public affairs coordinator for Planned Parenthood in the Racine-Kenosha area, said the outcome of Tuesday’s statewide election could affect whether women in Wisconsin have access to any abortion rights in a post-Roe v. Wade era.

Serrano said the prospect of Kelly tipping the state’s highest court toward an anti-abortion majority is alarming.

“We’re nervous, but we’re just doing our part,” she said. “We’re all putting in the work.”

The rally attracted student leaders at Carthage College in Kenosha and also representatives of the Milwaukee immigration rights group Voces de la Frontera.

Kayla Raye, president of Planned Parenthood Generation Action, a student group at Carthage, told the crowd that young people in particular must show up Tuesday at the polls.

Not only is women’s healthcare at stake in the Protasiewicz-Kelly contest, Raye said, but also the future of LGBTQ rights and immigration rights. She urged activists on all such issues to get their voters to the polls.

“We all have power in our communities,” she said.

After the Monument Square rally, the dozen or so participants were heading out to either campaign door-to-door for Protasiewicz or to participate in telephone banks.

Citlali Garcia, a regional organizer for Planned Parenthood, said that while the Supreme Court election is pivotal, the outcome either way will not stop her organization’s efforts to support women.

“We’re going to keep fighting,” Garcia said. “We’re just looking for reproductive freedom here in Wisconsin.”

Photos: Women's March draws crowd with costumes and signs to Downtown Racine Mary Pirrello in handmaid costume Rachel Trobaugh Diana Valencia pumps a fist into the air Janet Eppers, Barbara Kodlubanski Crowd marches from courthouse to City Hall Madysen Ernst, 4, in Wonder Woman costume State legislator Greta Neubauer addresses crowd at rally Two women wear 'handmaid' costumes Protestors wave signs outside Racine County Courthouse during women's march Hannah Noel displays 'Mind Your Own Uterus' sign Marchers cross the Racine County Courthouse grounds Mary Pirrello uses megaphone to address crowd at rally