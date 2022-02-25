Racine racial justice organizer, Dem leader, mayor cheer historic nomination: It's been a long time coming

RACINE — “It’s been a long time coming.”

That was the response from the Racine Women for Racial Justice to Friday’s historic news that President Joe Biden was true to his word to diversify the nation’s top court with the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States.

If confirmed, Jackson will be the first black woman on the nation’s highest court.

Kelly Scroggins-Powell, the executive director of RWRJ, said “it was huge that President Biden would make that promise and that he would make good on it.”

“That’s what it looks like when people act with intentionality,” she added. “That is what it looks like to use your power and privilege to bring equity, diversity, and inclusion into the judicial system, into the United States Supreme Court.”

Scroggins-Powell said the RWRJ intended to collaborate with local, state and national groups to support Jackson’s nomination. One of RWRJ’s missions is to empower women, she said, especially black women.

Pushback

President Biden’s announcement that he intended to nominate a black woman to the SCOTUS did not receive positive feedback from every corner.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said the announcement was “offensive” and “an insult to black women.”

In response, Scroggins-Powell said she could not believe Cruz had “the audacity to speak on behalf of black women.”

She added it was ironic that Biden’s announcement was met with claims of racial discrimination in consideration of the fact that in the more than 230 years of its existence, there have only been fewer than 10 Supreme Court justices who were not white men.

“I don’t call that racial discrimination,” she said of Biden’s vow to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court. “I call it equity.”

She continued: “If more people with power and privilege intentionally created spaces for qualified, competent people of color — spaces that have traditionally been reserved for white males — we would see greater equity, diversity and inclusion in our country.”

That would be the way to eradicate racism in this country, Scroggins-Powell concluded.

Other responses

In a message to The Journal Times, Meg Andrietsch, Democratic Party of Racine County chair and secretary of the state Democratic Party, said: “I’d say she has the qualifications necessary for the Supreme Court, where we expect serious people to be making serious decisions. Personally, I’m very pleased that President Biden chose a woman of color. I’ve always believe that all boards and courts should reflect the communities they represent, and that includes the U.S. Supreme Court.”

In a statement, Wisconsin Republican Party Press Secretary Rachel Reisner said: “Biden never planned on bringing the country together. That’s why nominating a far-left judge may be the only promise Biden has kept.”

Racine Mayor Cory Mason, a Democrat, said in a Friday afternoon tweet: “What a great & historic choice @POTUS has made! #KetanjiBrownJackson will make a great Justice on the @USSupremeCourt!”

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.

