RACINE — The City of Racine is pursuing funding for a pilot project aimed at saving taxpayers money and improving water quality.
City staff applied for a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources that it would use to test out “green” alleyway infrastructure. The idea would be to install a permeable pavement, instead of a conventional storm sewer, into which stormwater runoff would seep before it drains through media that act like a filter. Similar projects have been implemented in Milwaukee, as well as in other states like Illinois and Iowa.
John Rooney, one of the city’s assistant commissioners of Public Works, said the city typically charges abutting property owners for work on alleys. If this test project is successful, he said, green infrastructure could present a cost-savings opportunity for those property owners.
City staff want to test the concept on city-owned property in Lakeview Park to learn about its impact before potentially spreading it throughout Racine.
Water quality
The project is also expected to improve the quality of the water that drains to Lake Michigan and the Root River. Rooney said that during a storm, rain water picks up heavy metals, oils, toxins, pollutants and other substances on the streets, which are flushed into the storm sewer system. The city has other ways of cleaning the water, such as the English Street Outfall at North Beach and bio-swales on Pershing Drive, but it hasn’t tried permeable pavement.
“Most people in city government here or in local government here, particularly in eastern Racine County, would tell you that probably our two most valuable, precious natural resources are Lake Michigan and the Root River,” he said. “If we can do something with that stormwater runoff to manage it, we can help decrease pollutants getting into those two water bodies.”
Other benefits
Many alleys were built without storm sewers underground within the alley, Rooney said. The city has been spending Storm Water Utility funds to extend sewer infrastructure into the alleys. This project could allow the city to take care of alley drainage without having to extend that infrastructure.
Unlike a street, in which the high point is in the center so that water drains to the sides, the center would be the lowest point in a green alley. Water would drain toward four feet of permeable pavement, such as porous pavers. The water would percolate through the pavers, then into engineered filter media that would capture the pollutants.
Maintenance would be needed many years in the future, Rooney said, when the media becomes clogged with sediment and suspended solids. The pavers would also have to be cleaned with a vacuum sweeper to keep the porous portions of the pavement clear of debris.
The city would likely contract for the sweeping or rent a vacuum sweeper unless it expands green alley paving, in which case staff might add the machine to its fleet, Rooney said.
Grant details
The city’s application for an Urban Nonpoint Source and Storm Water Management Grant is under review by the DNR. The project is estimated to cost $160,000. Because the grant would match 50 percent of eligible funds the city spends, staff applied for $80,000.
Rooney said the Parks Department would be responsible for the pavement and would fund half of the local expense. The other portion would come from the Storm Water Utility, an enterprise fund paid into by all property owners.
“If the grant is approved, it becomes a very attractive project to do financially,” Rooney said.
He said staff plan to budget for the project to be completed next year. If the grant doesn’t come through, he said, the project will be removed or placed in a year when the city can reapply for funding.
‘Good, quality pilot projects’
The City Council this month approved a request from Mayor Cory Mason and City Administrator Jim Palenick to apply for another grant that targets green infrastructure. During its July 17 meeting, aldermen unanimously approved a request to apply for a Great Urban Parks Campaign grant from the National Recreation and Parks Association to fund green stormwater infrastructure in a city park.
The grant would be worth up to $300,000 and would not require any local matching funds.
Palenick told the City Council that staff members have not yet identified the project on which it would spend the money, because they learned of the grant opportunity near the application deadline.
“We do have a number of places, certainly, that we believe we could do good, quality pilot projects on parks within the community of Racine,” he told the council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
permeable pavement it’s pretty awesome, definitely they way to go in future.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.