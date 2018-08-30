RACINE — The Public Works and Services Committee is backing an initial resolution supporting a plan to place ornamental archway signs at two Downtown locations over Main Street.
The committee backed the resolution 2-1 at a meeting on Tuesday. Next, it will go to the City Council for consideration.
Aldermen James Morgenroth of the 13th District and Henry Perez of the 12th District voted in favor of the resolution and 15th District Alderman Melissa Lemke voted against it. Chairman John Tate II of the 3rd District did not vote.
Morgenroth even went so far as to offer $100 of his own money toward the archway fundraising effort.
Dan DuMont, owner and operator of Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St., has already raised about $2,600 to go toward the archways, and the Downtown Racine Corporation is also backing the proposal.
DuMont’s idea for the arches was inspired by those in other Wisconsin communities, like Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. The proposed archways would read “Historic Downtown Racine" and would cross Main Street at its intersection with 6th Street and at its intersection with State Street.
Early stages
Kelly Kruse, executive director of DRC, encouraged the committee members to back the archway effort, although she admitted the plans were still in the early stages.
“I think we can get a lot more private support once we know that we have the backing of the city,” she said.
She said the arches will let visitors know they’re in a special place.
“This will be really highlighting Main Street, so you really know as a visitor you’re in the Downtown area,” Kruse said.
DuMont said that other Downtown business owners had expressed interest in donating to the archway effort, but he does not think those donations will be enough to fund the project entirely.
Kruse said that the DRC could apply for matching grants and possibly utilize a GoFundMe crowd funding page, but would also ultimately look for some funding from the city.
Per the resolution, the city would agree to cover preliminary design concept costs, using room tax revenue, as long as those costs don’t exceed $10,000. The city would also agree to provide a challenge grant to fund the creation and installation of the archways, in an unspecified amount necessary after private fundraising.
Kruse said a rough cost estimate of the archway project would range from $75,000 to $100,000.
Committee concerns
Tate expressed concern that the project was at too early of a stage for the city to promise a $10,000 contribution.
“If the city was to back it, we would expect a bit more from the private sector,” Tate said.
He added that his constituents often complain about how much money the city spends on Downtown, while they feel other areas are ignored.
“I would think that $10,000 would be a minimal cost when we look at what it will do for our Downtown,” Kruse said.
Tate represents south central Racine. Lemke said she was hesitant to support the resolution without knowing the specific cost of the archways, or how much would be needed from the city through a challenge grant. She made a motion to strike the portion of the resolution mentioning a challenge grant, but it failed for lack of a second.
Work with DOT
John Rooney, city engineer and assistant commissioner of public works, said that the city must work with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on the archway plans since that part of Main Street is part of the route for state Highway 32.
If the archways are constructed, there may be utilities in the right-of-way where the foundations would be placed. Rooney said that possible relocation of these utilities should be factored into the cost of installation.
An Arch? A nice structural steel arch? A nice big Made In The USA --STEEL Arch---erected as a tribute to the American worker!
-
Should not be a problem. Voters of Racine should expect a freebie. Mayor Mason and Rep. Neubauer along with Barka and Wirch---should simply call Rancy Bryce---The Iron Worker and say---"Randy. Hows about getting some of your union dues paying membership down here this Labor Day weekend and build those stalwart Democrats an Arch. A nice big beautiful Arch!" The least the construction unions who are backing Democrats could do. Pass the hardhat for the materials. Considering all the union trades that are working lots of hours and making big bucks out at the Foxconn site it's the least they could do.
-
That is if it's too much trouble or beyond the capabilities of the leadership.
No, just No. stop wasting money on dumb things that aren’t needed.
Waste of money
Looks good. I like it.
Like Jerry Rice used to say "look good, feel good, play good". It all goes hand in hand. Haters will always hate. They can stick to the blogs.
Wouldn't it be great if the headline read.....Racine Public Works Committee backs plan to turn all the street lights back on!!!!!
We have too many lights as it is.
Snow and ice, delivery trucks and speeding. Who's going to jump the curb first?
You have got to be kidding. Like a few arches will be the difference that makes a difference. Lipstick on a Pig is what it is. Like the make over of the mall...a big waste of money. It is what it was - a downtown that served a past, not a present. (Go Trump!)
