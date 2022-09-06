Racine Public Library to unveil new Techmobile at 125th anniversary celebration

RACINE — On Sept. 9, 1897, the Racine Public Library opened its doors for the first time. The library will unveil its new Techmobile during its 125th anniversary celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the library, 72 Seventh St. At this commemorative event, visitors can come onboard the new vehicle and even help stock it with its new collection of books and technology. People can stick around to recreate historic library photos, learn about the library throughout the years, and enjoy storytimes, crafts, vendors and food.

The new Techmobile, built by the Burlington-based LDV, is an eagerly awaited addition to the Racine Public Library’s Library GO! initiative. Library GO! consists of all the ways the library serves the community beyond its own walls. This project includes the library’s existing Bookmobile, its two book bikes, its outreach libraries at assisted living homes and other locations, and its home delivery service. The Techmobile will be a collaboration between the library’s Bookmobile team and the staff behind the library’s Innovation Lab, the Digital Services and Innovation team.

While the Bookmobile visits a dedicated schedule of stops, the Techmobile will operate as more of a pop-up library akin to the book bikes. Stops will include community events like Party on the Pavement, as well as schools and organizations in the Racine area. To see Library GO! stops and locations, visit RacineLibrary.info/library-go. To host the Techmobile at your location or event, visit RacineLibrary.info/library-go/request.

This new mobile library will bring Wi-Fi, technology workshops, after-school STEAM trainings, and borrowable tech — alongside English and Spanish books and Beyond Books collection items like laptops and hotspots — to sites throughout Racine. In addition, it will serve as another location for free, public Wi-Fi and for patrons to pick up holds placed through the catalog on the SHARE Anywhere app or the library’s website. The vehicle’s onboard tech means that its programming will focus especially on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) services from the Innovation Lab: demonstrations of 3D printers and laser engravers, tech help sessions on using computers and mobile devices, and introductory coding classes.

“Technology deserts — communities falling behind in their access to technology — are among the inequities the library strives to counteract,” said Angela Zimmermann, executive director. “The Techmobile was born from this need to expand digital access and education in underserved areas of our community. My hope is that its addition to our collection of digital literacy services, and to Racine’s toolbox of resources, is the next step to propel Racine into the future.”

“Some patrons don’t have the transportation to travel to the main library, so the Bookmobile being in the neighborhoods around the city is a necessity for the people of Racine,” says Bookmobile Supervisor Corey Hayslett. “The Techmobile is an added bonus. With all the technology that will be available, the Techmobile will be not just a convenient place to check out books, but also a mind-blowing way for the community to enjoy learning to use computers, games and robots.”

To learn more about Library GO! and the Innovation Lab, visit RacineLibrary.info/library-go and RacineLibrary.info/innovation-lab.