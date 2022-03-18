Racine Public Library to undergo $1.78M renovation this year

RACINE — The Racine Public Library is planning $1.78 million in renovations, just in time for its 125th anniversary. No taxpayer dollars are expected to go into the project.

Construction is expected to begin in late spring this year.

“I think it’s very important to acknowledge that libraries are changing, so looking at this holistically, this is just another fantastic community center that we will be offering to the community,” Angela Zimmerman, RPL executive director, said while presenting the renovation plans to the City Council on Tuesday.

She added, “Libraries have been and are changing their focus from collections to connections.”

Zimmerman said the new focus will be more on how to provide space for community, shared learning, and cultural experiences.

The funding for the renovations came from a number of trust funds, including the New Facilities Trust Fund ($1.2 million), the Boernke Trust Fund ($150,000), and the Emily Lee Trust Fund ($170,000).

Additionally, the Racine Public Library Foundation generated $270,000 toward the renovations.

Although there are no levy funds being used, because the library is a city facility, the contract still had to go through the public bidding process.

The contract was awarded to Rasch Construction & Engineering of Kenosha.

Alderman Melissa Kaprelian, who sits on the library board, said there have been discussions about renovating the 1958 building since the beginning of the current millennium.

She praised Zimmerman’s leadership and added she has an "exhaustive dedication to making Racine Public Library impactful and response to the community’s needs.”

Renovations

The planned renovations include:

A new entrance on Lake Avenue, including a new services station/greeting area

Beyond the new entrance, stairs going to the second floor.

An Information Center will be placed at the center of the second floor and will be the first thing patrons see when they come up the stairs

An innovation lab for STEAM (science, technical, engineering, art, and math) classes and projects

The local history room that will be expanded by 20%

Additional seating with more room for meetings, plus three additional study rooms, will be added

A new Business Center that could accommodate the increasing trend of remote work

A "vibrant" new space for teens

"It's important for me to provide teens with as much of a safe, inviting, and inclusive space as possible," Zimmerman said.

The library will not close during renovations. Instead, Zimmerman said the plan is to shift collections around so the public will still have access while construction is ongoing.

History

The library has been through many changes in its 125-year history.

According to records kept with the Wisconsin Historical Society, the library was founded in 1897 with a $50,000 donation from industrialist Andrew Carnegie.

It 1958, the library moved to its current location, was renovated in the 1970s and expanded/updated in 1991.

These pricier renovations follow a series of modernizations the library has undergone recently, from a new mural in the entryway to a sensory room unveiled last month. The library also got its first-ever full-time social worker last summer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.